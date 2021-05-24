Midfielder Craig Clay agrees new two-year deal with Leyton Orient

Craig Clay has signed a new two-year deal at Leyton Orient

The 29-year-old midfielder has made 180 appearances for the O’s and played 43 games last season.

“I’m buzzing. I’ve said it many times – this is a great club,” Clay told the club’s website.

“I’ve been here for four years now and I’ve enjoyed every minute. I love this club. I’m delighted that they’ve offered me another two years.

“I didn’t think about anything else. I was just delighted to snap their hand off.”