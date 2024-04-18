✕ Close Prince William spotted with Prince George at Aston Villa match

Aston Villa travel to Lille with a one-goal advantage after their narrow win at Villa Park in the Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg.

Unai Emery’s side won 2-1 thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn and will head to France buoyed by their impressive weekend display in the Premier League which saw them upset title contenders Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates.

Lille, meanwhile, did not play at the weekend but have been an impressive outfit in front of their home fans, losing just once all season.

Thursday’s victor will progress to face the winner of Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce in the semi-finals.

