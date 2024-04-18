Lille vs Aston Villa LIVE: Europa Conference League latest score after early Yusuf Yazici goal
The Europa Conference League quarter-final is still up for grabs after a tight first-leg last week
Aston Villa travel to Lille with a one-goal advantage after their narrow win at Villa Park in the Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg.
Unai Emery’s side won 2-1 thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn and will head to France buoyed by their impressive weekend display in the Premier League which saw them upset title contenders Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates.
Lille, meanwhile, did not play at the weekend but have been an impressive outfit in front of their home fans, losing just once all season.
Thursday’s victor will progress to face the winner of Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce in the semi-finals.
Lille 0-0 Aston Villa
11 mins: No clear-cut chances yet.
Haraldsson swings it over to Santos, but the full-back is offside.
Lille 0-0 Aston Villa
9 mins: And now first meaningful shot of the night! Bentaleb plays it into Yazici, who has made the run to the edge of the box, and he lays it off to Jonathan David. The Canadian’s shot flies over.
Lille 0-0 Aston Villa
8 mins: First corner of the night as Yazici and Haraldsson combine and force Digne to put it behind.
Martinez flaps at the original cross but he manages to palm it to McGinn from the loose ball!
Lille 0-0 Aston Villa
6 mins: Bentaleb is the latest to swing a ball into the box, but Martinez collects under no pressure.
Lille 0-0 Aston Villa
5 mins: Andre wins the ball back well in midfield, sliding past Zaniolo, and now Lille have the ball.
The ball is lofted into the box and almost lands near the feet of Gudmundsson, but Villa clear.
Lille 0-0 Aston Villa
4 mins: Villa’s first meaningful attack sees Watkins and Zaniolo combine, but McGinn’s scooped ball in is wasteful.
Lille 0-0 Aston Villa
2 mins: Boos continue whenever Martinez gets the ball, which is quite a lot as Villa keep the ball in their half early on.
Lille 0-0 Aston Villa
1 min: Lille’s first foray forward sees Digne let the ball run out play for a goal kick after the home side tried hitting one long.
KICK
KICK-OFF! We’re underway in northern France. Martinez seems to be getting booed, and commentators seem to believe it’s due to his antics in the 2022 World Cup final!
A reminder that Cash, Luis, McGinn and Tielemans are all one yellow card away from suspension (if they do make it to the semi-finals).
Lille vs Aston Villa LIVE
The teams are out of the tunnel and the Stade Pierre-Mauroy is very up for this. Flags and banners aplenty as the competition anthem is played.
We’re moments from kick-off as the captains meet for the coin toss.
