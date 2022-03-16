Chelsea visit Lille in the last 16 of the Champions League tonight, looking to secure their spot in the quarter-finals after a promising first leg against the French champions.

Thomas Tuchel’s team were 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture, with goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic giving the Blues a firm advantage here as they seek to ultimately retain the title.

Since that game, Chelsea have lost the Carabao Cup final on penalties but go on to win four matches in a row, most recently edging past Newcastle with a 1-0 victory. That win came courtesy of an 89th-minute goal from Havertz, giving fans something to celebrate during a tumultuous week in which the club’s ownership has given rise to numerous questions and problems.

Lille, meanwhile, have responded to their defeat by Chelsea with back-to-back Ligue 1 victories and a goalless draw against Saint-Etienne.

Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.

When is it?

The match will take place at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Wednesday 16 March.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate will air the action live, with the game also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and app.

Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring in the first leg against Lille (AP)

What is the team news?

For Lille, Benjamin Andre will likely have recovered from illness in time to feature, while Renato Sanches will miss out after sustaining a thigh injury against Saintt-Etienne.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James remain out for Chelsea, but fellow defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva could return – the former having been ill recently. Callum Hudson-Odoi is not expected to be involved, due to an ongoing Achilles issue.

Predicted line-ups

Lille: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Bamba, Andre, Xeka, Gudmundsson; David, Yilmaz.

Chelsea: Mendy; Silva, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic.

Odds

Lille – 16/5

Draw – 13/5

Chelsea – 20/23

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Chelsea to progress but without exerting too much energy or being forced to reach their top level. Lille 0-0 Chelsea.