Lille vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
All you need to know about the round-of-16 second leg
Chelsea’s mission to retain the Champions League sees the Premier League side take on Lille this evening, as the Blues look to finish the job against the French champions.
Chelsea, whose ownership has given rise to numerous questions and problems this week, defeated Lille 2-0 in the first leg of this last-16 tie, positioning Thomas Tuchel’s men well to advance to the quarter-finals.
The defending champions have looked largely assured on the pitch amid uncertainty off it, winning their last four games. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win against Newcastle, with Kai Havertz striking in the 89th minute to seal all three points.
Lille, meanwhile, have responded to their defeat by Chelsea with back-to-back Ligue 1 victories and a goalless draw against Saint-Etienne.
Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.
When is it?
The match will take place at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Wednesday 16 March.
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate will air the action live, with the game also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and app.
What is the team news?
For Lille, Benjamin Andre will likely have recovered from illness in time to feature, while Renato Sanches will miss out after sustaining a thigh injury against Saintt-Etienne.
Ben Chilwell and Reece James remain out for Chelsea, but fellow defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva could return – the former having been ill recently. Callum Hudson-Odoi is not expected to be involved, due to an ongoing Achilles issue.
Predicted line-ups
Lille: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Bamba, Andre, Xeka, Gudmundsson; David, Yilmaz.
Chelsea: Mendy; Silva, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic.
Odds
Lille – 16/5
Draw – 13/5
Chelsea – 20/23
Via Betfair.
Prediction
Chelsea to progress but without exerting too much energy or being forced to reach their top level. Lille 0-0 Chelsea.
