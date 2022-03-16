Lille vs Chelsea prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals, but to advance they must ensure Lille do not achieve the sort of comeback that the tournament has been known to produce.

The defending champions were 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge and have been in fine form since, only losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool on penalties before winning their last four matches.

Things have been more complicated off the pitch, however, with the club’s ownership up in the air amid Roman Abramovich’s links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

French champions Lille, meanwhile, have responded to their defeat by Chelsea with back-to-back Ligue 1 victories and a goalless draw against Saint-Etienne.

Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.

When is it?

The match will take place at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Wednesday 16 March.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate will air the action live, with the game also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and app.

Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring in the first leg against Lille (AP)

What is the team news?

For Lille, Benjamin Andre will likely have recovered from illness in time to feature, while Renato Sanches will miss out after sustaining a thigh injury against Saintt-Etienne.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James remain out for Chelsea, but fellow defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva could return – the former having been ill recently. Callum Hudson-Odoi is not expected to be involved, due to an ongoing Achilles issue.

Predicted line-ups

Lille: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Bamba, Andre, Xeka, Gudmundsson; David, Yilmaz.

Chelsea: Mendy; Silva, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic.

Odds

Lille – 16/5

Draw – 13/5

Chelsea – 20/23

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Chelsea to progress but without exerting too much energy or being forced to reach their top level. Lille 0-0 Chelsea.