Is Lille vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
All you need to know about the round-of-16 second leg
Amid a turbulent week for Chelsea in which their ownership has given rise to all sorts of questions and issues, the Blues will try to stay focused on their football as they complete their Champions League last-16 tie with Lille.
Thomas Tuchel’s players emerged victorious from the first leg, beating the French champions 2-0 thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz, the latter of whom also netted a late winner against Newcastle at the weekend.
That victory made it four in a row for Chelsea as they bounced back from their Carabao Cup final defeat by Liverpool, and they now resume their quest to retain the Champions League.
Lille, meanwhile, have responded to their defeat by Chelsea with back-to-back Ligue 1 victories and a goalless draw against Saint-Etienne.
Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.
When is it?
The match will take place at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Wednesday 16 March.
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate will air the action live, with the game also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and app.
What is the team news?
For Lille, Benjamin Andre will likely have recovered from illness in time to feature, while Renato Sanches will miss out after sustaining a thigh injury against Saintt-Etienne.
Ben Chilwell and Reece James remain out for Chelsea, but fellow defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva could return – the former having been ill recently. Callum Hudson-Odoi is not expected to be involved, due to an ongoing Achilles issue.
Predicted line-ups
Lille: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Bamba, Andre, Xeka, Gudmundsson; David, Yilmaz.
Chelsea: Mendy; Silva, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic.
Odds
Lille – 16/5
Draw – 13/5
Chelsea – 20/23
Via Betfair.
Prediction
Chelsea to progress but without exerting too much energy or being forced to reach their top level. Lille 0-0 Chelsea.
