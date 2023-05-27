Jump to content

Liveupdated1685221143

Lille vs Nantes LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 19:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade de la Mosson
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Lille take on Nantes in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685221098

Lille vs Nantes

27 May 2023 21:58
1685221070

Lille vs Nantes

Match ends, Lille 2, Nantes 1.

27 May 2023 21:57
1685220801

Lille vs Nantes

Second Half ends, Lille 2, Nantes 1.

27 May 2023 21:53
1685220777

Lille vs Nantes

Foul by Bafodé Diakité (Lille).

27 May 2023 21:52
1685220735

Lille vs Nantes

Substitution, Lille. Amine Messoussa replaces Jonathan David.

27 May 2023 21:52
1685220673

Lille vs Nantes

Attempt missed. Stredair Appuah (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

27 May 2023 21:51
1685220667

Lille vs Nantes

Attempt blocked. João Victor (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

27 May 2023 21:51
1685220639

Lille vs Nantes

Attempt saved. Moses Simon (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Stredair Appuah.

27 May 2023 21:50
1685220382

Lille vs Nantes

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

27 May 2023 21:46
1685220339

Lille vs Nantes

Delay in match (Nantes).

27 May 2023 21:45

