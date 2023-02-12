Jump to content

Liveupdated1676210644

Lille vs Strasbourg LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Sports Staff
Sunday 12 February 2023 13:00
A general view of the Stade de la Mosson
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Lille take on Strasbourg in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676210561

Lille vs Strasbourg

Foul by Tiago Djaló (Lille).

12 February 2023 14:02
1676210523

Lille vs Strasbourg

Rémy Cabella (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12 February 2023 14:02
1676210462

Lille vs Strasbourg

12 February 2023 14:01
1676210405

Lille vs Strasbourg

First Half begins.

12 February 2023 14:00
1676207866

Lille vs Strasbourg

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

12 February 2023 13:17
1676207109

Lille vs Strasbourg

12 February 2023 13:05
1676206822

Lille vs Strasbourg

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

12 February 2023 13:00
1676204354

Lille vs Strasbourg

12 February 2023 12:19

