Lionel Messi nearly knocked over as security guards tackle pitch invader during Argentina match
The fan in question was not the only stray supporter to be tackled to the turf while approaching Messi in the win against Jamaica
Lionel Messi was nearly knocked to the turf by security guards during Argentina’s victory over Jamaica this week, as they intercepted a pitch invader who had approached the Paris Saint-Germain forward.
A fan ran onto the pitch at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Tuesday (27 September) to ask Messi for his autograph, requesting that the 35-year-old sign his back.
Messi obliged, but several security guards quickly arrived on the scene to tackle the pitch invader before Messi could finish, and the PSG forward was almost knocked over in the process.
The moment occurred between Messi’s two goals in the 3-0 win – a bottom-corner finish from the edge of the box in the 86th minute and a free kick in the 89th.
It was not the only incident of that nature in the game, as another stray supporter was tackled to the ground by security while trying to take a photograph of Messi from close range.
Messi was a second-half substitute in the friendly, which saw him extend his interntional goals tally to 90 in 164 appearances.
