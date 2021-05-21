Lionel Messi to miss Barcelona’s last match of the season as contract situation remains undecided

Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s final match of the season against Eibar on Saturday to allow time to rest ahead of the Copa America, his club have said.

Barcelona gave Messi permission to miss training on Friday and, with nothing to play for in La Liga, the Argentine will also miss the match at relegated Eibar.

The club’s record goalscorer is out of contract this summer and will have already played his last match for the team if he decides to move on at the end of the season.

Messi stated his desire to leave his boyhood club last August and while he eventually decided to remain at the Nou Camp for another year, he is yet to agree new terms with the Spanish side. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been touted as possible destinations if the 33-year-old chooses to leave.

The Copa America takes place this summer in Argentina from 13 June - 10 July after it was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Messi has yet to win the competition with Argentina

“Leo Messi has not trained on Friday with the coach’s permission and he will not be in the squad for the game against Eibar on Saturday,” Barcelona said in a statement.

“The striker can enjoy a rest before next month’s Copa América after a season in which he is one of the players in the squad who has played most.”

Messi played 47 times in all competitions for Barcelona this campaign, scoring 38 goals. Under Ronald Koeman the club won the Copa Del Rey but will finish third in La Liga behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, who will battle for the title on Saturday.

Barcelona were also knocked out of the Champions League by PSG at the round-of-16 stage.