Lionel Messi starts for PSG against Man City: Champions League line-ups and team news

Lionel Messi starts for Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City in the Champions League tonight.

Messi was an injury doubt after missing PSG’s last two matches with a knee problem but is fit enough to start at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentine, who joined the French club this summer after leaving Barcelona, has yet to score for his new side and tonight faces his former manager Pep Guardiola.

FOLLOW LIVE: PSG take on City in the Champions League

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino also lines up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack, after having to deny that the two forwards had fallen out in the build up to the match.

New signings Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes also start, while Marco Verratti is fit.

Premier League champions City defeated PSG 4-1 on aggregate in last season’s semi-finals, before they were beaten by Chelsea in the final.

Both City and PSG are aiming to win the tournament for the first time but made contrasting starts to this season’s campaign in Group A.

City thrashed RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match while PSG were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.

Confirmed line-ups for PSG vs Manchester City

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Mendes; Herrera, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish