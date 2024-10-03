Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami secure MLS Shield

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A two-goal performance from Lionel Messi propelled Inter Miami to a 3-2 win over Columbus Crew which also wrapped up the MLS Supporters Shield for the Argentinian’s side.

Messi found the back of the net with a flurry of goals in the dying minutes of the first half en route to Inter Miami securing the award for the best regular-season record.

Columbus clawed a goal back at the start of the second half, but Luis Suarez restored Miami’s advantage in the 48th minute with a header into an empty net.

Juan “Cucho” Hernandez kept the Crew in the game when he converted a penalty in the 61st minute, but a later penalty attempt was saved by goalkeeper Drake Callender.

The result ensures Miami will have home-field advantage throughout the Major League Soccer playoffs.

“The first objective has been achieved and now we have to think about what’s next,” said Messi.

“The first round is three games but then it’s one game and anything can happen. But we have the great advantage of playing all the games at home, which is what we were looking for. We are very strong at home.”

Miami require six points from their final two matches to surpass the MLS record for most points in a regular season, which currently stands as the 73 amassed by the New England Revolution in 2021.

PA