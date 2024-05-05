Lionel Messi breaks MLS record as Luis Suarez scores hat-trick in big Inter Miami win

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lionel Messi became the first player to provide five assists in a single Major League Soccer game as Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls 6-2.

Aided by his former Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick in the win at Chase Stadium to take the Florida club clear at the top of the table.

Messi, named MLS player of the month for April, added a goal himself to extend his run of scoring and assisting in each game to six league fixtures.

Matias Rojas added the other two Inter Miami goals as they continued an excellent start to the season, overcoming a 1-0 half-time deficit with six goals after the interval before Emil Forsberg netted for the Red Bulls late on.

Tata Martino’s side have now gone six games unbeaten since Messi’s return to fitness in April.

Lionel Messi registered five assists in the win ( Getty Images )

“It has become redundant but it appears that he is always making history,” Martino said of Messi. “If something was missing, it was this — to contribute in six goals.

“We have many players that are capable of scoring. At some points in the match we are going to find favorable moments. The issue is how we limit the unfavorable moments.”

Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba missed his third straight game because of a hamstring injury. Inter Miami next travel to Quebec to take on Montreal on Saturday.