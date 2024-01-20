Lionel Messi and former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez were reunited on the same team, but the pair couldn’t find a way past a stubborn El Salvadoran defence as Inter Miami flopped to a 0-0 draw in San Salvador on Friday night (19 January).

Messi played 45 minutes and enjoyed Miami’s best chance of the game when he was thwarted twice in quick succession by goalkeeper Mario Martinez towards the end of the first half.

El Salvador hit the bar in the second half through Styven Vasquez as both teams had to settle for a draw.