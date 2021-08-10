When will Lionel Messi make PSG debut?

Lionel Messi is finally a Paris Saint-Germain player having penned a two-year deal after his Barcelona contract expired this summer.

The Argentine officially joined PSG on an initial two-year contract on Tuesday evening.

And the 34-year-old is now primed to form one of the most dangerous attacking tridents in European football history alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

And Mauricio Pochettino will hope to select Messi for his debut in the colours of PSG as early as this Saturday.

Messi’s official debut could come in Ligue 1 on 14 August against Strasbourg, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 BST at the Parc des Princes.

Strasbourg have no points after their opening day 2-0 defeat to Angers.

If Messi is not ready to feature on Saturday, then he could be held back until next Friday, 20 August when PSG travel to Brest, with kick-off slated for 20:00 BST.

Pochettino’s side were without Neymar last weekend when they overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat Troyes thanks to goals from Achraf Hakimi and Mauro Icardi.

And Messi detailed his motivation for joining Les Parisiens after ending his 21-year association with the Blaugrana.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain,” he said in an official statement.

“Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here.

“I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain said: “I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris.

“He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same.

“The addition of Leo to our world class squad continues a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club. Led by our outstanding coach and his staff, I look forward to the team making history together for our fans all around the world.”