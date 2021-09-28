Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Lionel Messi will be happy at new club Paris Saint-Germain following his departure from Barcelona in the summer.

The 34-year-old Argentina left the Catalan giants on a free transfer and joined up with fellow superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the French capital.

Guardiola coached Messi for four years in Spain during some of the best years of both their careers. But the pair could be on opposing sides tonight as Man City and PSG clash in the Champions League.

It remains unclear whether Messi will be fit to start the game after he picked up a minor injury.

But while has has struggled in his first few games with PSG, Guardiola is adamant he will come good in France.

Speaking in the build-up to their European clash, the Spanish coach said: “It was a surprise for everyone (that Messi left Barcelona) but what happened happened. Everyone now accepts it.

“A long time ago you couldn’t imagine it but it happened. In life itself you never know what happens. What is important is he’ll be happy in Paris.

“Messi speaks for himself, I don’t have to describe him. What he’s done is more than exceptional and hopefully tomorrow he can play for the benefit of the game.”

Man City won their opening Champions League game of the season, beating RB Leipzig 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium.

But PSG struggled in their European curtain raiser as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge despite Neymar, Mbappe and Messi all starting the game together for the first time.