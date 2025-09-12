Lionesses line up four friendlies in Homecoming Series after Euro 2025 glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Lionesses have announced four friendlies for the remainder of 2025, with their first game since defending their Euros title coming against Brazil.

England will face Brazil at the Etihad on Saturday 25 October, before a fixture against Australia at Derby County’s Pride Park on Tuesday 28 October.

The round of fixtures continue with an already-announced game against China at Wembley on Saturday 29 November, with a concluding game against Ghana on Tuesday 2 December at St Mary’s in Southampton.

The games have been dubbed the ‘Homecoming Series’ as Sarina Wiegman’s side celebrate their Euro 2025 triumph and they begin looking ahead to the 2027 World Cup.

Wiegman said: “Each opponent will challenge us in different ways, which is exactly what we need with World Cup qualification beginning early next year. It’s very nice to begin against Brazil and it is also special for us to be able to play again for our fans in Manchester for the first time since Euro 2022.

“We love taking the team around the country, so to also play Australia in Derby and Ghana in Southampton as well as the China PR fixture at Wembley gives us a lovely way to say ‘thank you’ for the incredible support we have had this year and before.”

World Cup qualification starts next February.

England last played Brazil in the inaugural Finalissima at Wembley in 2023, a meeting between the European and South American champions where the Lionesses won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

They beat Australia 3-1 in the World Cup semi-finals in 2023 before defeat to Spain in the final, and last played China, the Asian champions, in the World Cup group stage when they won 6-1.

The Homecoming Series will mark the first time they have played Ghana, who took bronze at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.