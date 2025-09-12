Ruben Amorim reveals his starting goalkeeper for Manchester derby
Altay Bayindir will start ahead of new recruit Senne Lammens after Andre Onana left on loan
Ruben Amorim said Manchester United have signed a goalkeeper for the future in Senne Lammens – but has decided to select Altay Bayindir for Sunday’s Manchester derby instead.
United brought in Lammens from Antwerp for £18.1m while sending Andre Onana, the first choice for the last two years, out on loan to Trabzonspor for the season.
They preferred to buy the uncapped Belgian to the World Cup winner Emi Martinez with Amorim explaining that he is looking long term by going for the younger goalkeeper.
But while Bayindir has made mistakes that have cost goals in the defeat to Arsenal and the win over Burnley, Amorim will pick the Turkey international against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
“Altay is going to continue,” said Amorim, who said Lammens will compete with Bayindir to play as he adjusts to English football. “It is a different league, different country, different ball. So they will fight for the position.”
Amorim explained United’s decision to go for Lammens on deadline day by saying: “I know that we are in the moment that the goalkeeper needs to be really strong and have a lot of experience.
“But we are also in the moment that we have to look at the present, but also with a focus on the future. So it's a little bit both. A guy with a great potential to be our goalkeeper for a lot of years.”
Amorim said both United and Onana realised the Cameroon international would benefit from a move after a torrid couple of years.
“Not just us as a club, but also Andre, I think we understood that this needed a change,” he said. “Sometimes it's hard to point why. It's the performance, the moments. The bad luck in some moments was hard on him, was hard on us. Our thinking is to have a change in the goalkeepers.
“I wish the best for Andre. He was really good at working, trying to help the players. Sometimes you can have all the quality in the world, but sometimes you need to change the environment to return to your level. That was a feeling, not just from us, but also from Andre.”
United will be without the injured trio of Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot on Sunday, meaning Amorim has to make at least three changes, while he is waiting to discover how long each will spend on the sidelines.
