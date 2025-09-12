Ruben Amorim reveals his starting goalkeeper for Manchester derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim said Manchester United have signed a goalkeeper for the future in Senne Lammens – but has decided to select Altay Bayindir for Sunday’s Manchester derby instead.

United brought in Lammens from Antwerp for £18.1m while sending Andre Onana, the first choice for the last two years, out on loan to Trabzonspor for the season.

They preferred to buy the uncapped Belgian to the World Cup winner Emi Martinez with Amorim explaining that he is looking long term by going for the younger goalkeeper.

But while Bayindir has made mistakes that have cost goals in the defeat to Arsenal and the win over Burnley, Amorim will pick the Turkey international against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

“Altay is going to continue,” said Amorim, who said Lammens will compete with Bayindir to play as he adjusts to English football. “It is a different league, different country, different ball. So they will fight for the position.”

Amorim explained United’s decision to go for Lammens on deadline day by saying: “I know that we are in the moment that the goalkeeper needs to be really strong and have a lot of experience.

“But we are also in the moment that we have to look at the present, but also with a focus on the future. So it's a little bit both. A guy with a great potential to be our goalkeeper for a lot of years.”

Amorim said both United and Onana realised the Cameroon international would benefit from a move after a torrid couple of years.

open image in gallery Altay Bayindir has started all three Premier League games this season ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Senne Lammens was signed on deadline day ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

“Not just us as a club, but also Andre, I think we understood that this needed a change,” he said. “Sometimes it's hard to point why. It's the performance, the moments. The bad luck in some moments was hard on him, was hard on us. Our thinking is to have a change in the goalkeepers.

“I wish the best for Andre. He was really good at working, trying to help the players. Sometimes you can have all the quality in the world, but sometimes you need to change the environment to return to your level. That was a feeling, not just from us, but also from Andre.”

United will be without the injured trio of Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot on Sunday, meaning Amorim has to make at least three changes, while he is waiting to discover how long each will spend on the sidelines.