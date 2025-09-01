Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have bought Senne Lammens from Antwerp from £18.1m in a bid to solve their goalkeeping crisis.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford after United saw off interest from several other clubs to recruit him.

They had also considered making a move for Aston Villa’s World Cup winner Emi Martinez at the end of the window after Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana were culpable for goals in three different games already this season.

United noted how Lammens made more saves than any other goalkeeper in Europe’s top 10 leagues last season and had one of the best goals prevented metrics, a post-shot expected goals of +14.5.

Lammens said: “I am extremely proud to be joining Manchester United, it is a real dream come true. The past few years have been an amazing journey, it’s now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special.

“You can feel the positive atmosphere that is being created here, and I know that I can make a real impact at the club in the coming years. I cannot wait to get to know my team-mates and begin working with Ruben [Amorim] and the coaching staff. This is the perfect place to keep developing, grow together with this exciting team and achieve my career objectives.”

open image in gallery Senne Lammens during his time at Club Brugge ( REUTERS )

United director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Senne is an excellent young goalkeeper with great potential; we are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United after significant interest from a number of clubs.”

open image in gallery Antwerp's Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens celebrates against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise ( AFP/Getty )

Lammens becomes United’s fifth summer signing, after they spent £200m on the attackers Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko and also brought in wing-back Diego Leon.

Meanwhile, United also sold winger Antony and loaned out Jadon Sancho and Rasmus Hojlund on a busy deadline day.