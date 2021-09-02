Northern Ireland are still looking for a first competitive win in 90 minutes under Ian Baraclough and will hope to earn it on Wednesday when they take on Lithuania.

The two nations clash in a World Cup qualifier, with neither having scored or won a game so far in the group stage, after two matches apiece.

Northern Ireland did at least draw with Bulgaria after a defeat to Italy - the Azzurri and Switzerland have both beaten Lithuania so far.

A victory here is vital for any optimistic hopes of finishing second in the group, which brings with it a play-off shot to make the finals in Qatar for 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm (BST) on Thursday 2 September at the Vilniaus LFF Stadionas.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Goalkeeper Tomas Svedkauskas started the first two qualifiers but is now without a club and has not been called up, so his place will be taken by either 36-year-old veteran Ernestas Setkus or any of three others in the squad who have just one cap between them. Captain Fedor Cernych will lead the attack but further changes could be made in the line behind him, with Lithuania yet to score in the group and the likes of Gratas Sirgedas also missing through injury.

Northern Ireland have lost Jonny Evans and Josh Magennis from the initial squad through injury, both starters in the opening two games. Jamal Lewis could start on the left of a back four if Ian Baraclough wants a more adventurous outlook, while Kyle Lafferty’s late call-up as a replacement for Magennis makes him only the second player in the squad to have double figures in international goals - he has 20, but none since 2016.

Predicted line-ups

LIT - Setkus; Lasickas , Klimavicius, Gaspuitis, Slavickas; Simkus; Novikovas, Dakpus, Slivka, Kazlauskas; Cernych

NIR - Peacock-Farrell; Ballard, McNair, Cathcart, Lewis; Davis, Saville, Evans, Dallas; Washington, Whyte

Odds

Lithuania 4/1

Draw 11/4

Northern Ireland 6/7

Prediction

Both teams need to start winning if they have vague ambitions to take a top-two spot, which will be extremely difficult in any case. Cancelling each other out with a lack of attacking quality is likely. Lithuania 1-1 Northern Ireland.