Before the tournament the Netherlands were the overwhelming favourites to dominate Group C, which also includes Austria, Ukraine and North Macedonia.

But they were made to work incredibly hard for their win in their opening Euro 2020 match against Ukraine, being pegged back from two goals up before eventually running out 3-2 winners.

You would expect that to be their toughest test of the group. With that being said though, Austria topped the table with their 3-1 win over North Macedonia and will see this game as a free hit.

They are not expected to do anything in this match so that could actually work in their favour if they stay in the game and begin to frustrate the Dutch.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 8pm BST at the Amsterdam Arena.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on ITV1, with coverage starting from 7.15pm BST. It can also be streamed online via ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Netherlands centre-back Mathijs de Ligt is still expected to be missing for Frank de Boer’s side after suffering a groin injury before their opening win over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Marko Arnautovic would have been hoping to force his way into the starting line-up after coming on and scoring against North Macedonia on Sunday. However, he has since been handed a one-match ban for remarks he made during the celebration of his goal.

Predicted line-ups:

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Timber, De Vrij, Blind; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Wijnaldum, Van Aanholt; Depay, Weghorst

Austria: Bachmann; Dragovic, Alaba, Hinteregger; Lainer, Laimer, Schlager, Sabitzer, Ulmer; Baumgartner, Kalajdzic

Odds:

Netherlands: 8/15

Draw: 10/3

Austria: 5/1

Prediction:

Netherlands showed some serious frailties in their defence when they spurned a two-goal lead against Ukraine at the weekend. But they also showed great resilience to respond with a late winning goal and take all three points. Austria don’t have the same strengths as Ukraine on paper and you imagine the Dutch can come through this one unscathed. 2-0 Netherlands.