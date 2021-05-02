Manchester United protest LIVE: Kick-off delayed as fans invade Old Trafford pitch before Liverpool game
Follow all the latest updates from Old Trafford as Manchester United vs Liverpool is delayed by supporters protesting at the ground
Manchester United fans invade Old Trafford pitch and set off flares
Manchester United fans have invaded the pitch at Old Trafford as the mass protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club spilled into chaotic scenes on Sunday.
Thousands of fans turned up at the stadium several hours before kick-off against fierce rivals Liverpool in the Premier League in order to voice their fury at the club’s ownership, in the wake of the disastrous European Super League project – in which the Glazers played a key role.
Earlier, United’s bus was left stuck outside the Lowry Hotel in Salford after fans blocked the roads around the building, stopping it from departing for Old Trafford. Follow all the latest updates below.
Match postponed - Reports
Today’s match has been postponed - according to multiple reports.
Buses sit still as time rolls on
Both of the team buses still at the hotel - according to the Manchester Evening News’ Steve Robson - so it looks like we may be waiting a long time yet:
Half an hour on - and no news yet on kick off
It’s now more than half an hour after what should have been kick off, and we’re yet to hear any news on when - or whether - today’s match will go ahead.
There are big consequences both on the pitch and off that will come from a lengthy delay. United will no doubt be forced to reckon with the scale fan anger over their ownership in the wake of the Super League fiasco, while any push back will also delay the potential crowning of Manchester City as Premier League champions were Liverpool to win.
Here’s our main story on the protests:
Protests roll on at The Lowry
Protests are reportedly still ongoing at The Lowry, where players are currently staying ahead of the match - one of the biggest hurdles if today’s match is going to go ahead.
Here’s Stan Collymore:
Pictured: Police clear the streets around Old Trafford
Here are some images from the scene as police cleared the area around the stadium:
Protestors cleared from around the grounds
Most of the protestors appear to have been led away from the ground now - although the situation around the team hotel is currently unclear.
Meanwhile it appears the corner flag may have taken a bit of a journey:
Police move in on protestors
Big police response now - here’sThe Athletic’s Carl Anka (apologies for any explicit language in the clip):
Solskjaer had urged protestors to keep it peaceful ahead of matchday
Today’s protest is a big disruption for the club - but they can hardly say it came as a surprise.
“It’s important that the fans’ views are listened to and we communicate better,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said two days ago. “My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team. As I’ve said before I’ve been backed, I’ve had great support from the club and the owners and I’m sure I will get the backing again to go one step further.
“I’m so happy all the clubs have agreed that this shouldn’t be the way of moving forward. Then again, when the protests are on, it’s important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful.”
Here’s our report on his comments in the run up to match day:
