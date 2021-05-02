✕ Close Manchester United fans invade Old Trafford pitch and set off flares

Manchester United fans have invaded the pitch at Old Trafford as the mass protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club spilled into chaotic scenes on Sunday.

Thousands of fans turned up at the stadium several hours before kick-off against fierce rivals Liverpool in the Premier League in order to voice their fury at the club’s ownership, in the wake of the disastrous European Super League project – in which the Glazers played a key role.

Earlier, United’s bus was left stuck outside the Lowry Hotel in Salford after fans blocked the roads around the building, stopping it from departing for Old Trafford. Follow all the latest updates below.

