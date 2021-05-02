Liveupdated1619973423

Manchester United protest LIVE: Kick-off delayed as fans invade Old Trafford pitch before Liverpool game

Follow all the latest updates from Old Trafford as Manchester United vs Liverpool is delayed by supporters protesting at the ground

Alex Pattle,Vincent Wood@wood_vincent
Sunday 02 May 2021 17:37
Manchester United fans invade Old Trafford pitch and set off flares

Manchester United fans have invaded the pitch at Old Trafford as the mass protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club spilled into chaotic scenes on Sunday.

Thousands of fans turned up at the stadium several hours before kick-off against fierce rivals Liverpool in the Premier League in order to voice their fury at the club’s ownership, in the wake of the disastrous European Super League project – in which the Glazers played a key role.

Earlier, United’s bus was left stuck outside the Lowry Hotel in Salford after fans blocked the roads around the building, stopping it from departing for Old Trafford. Follow all the latest updates below.

Match postponed - Reports

Today’s match has been postponed - according to multiple reports.

More as we get it

Vincent Wood2 May 2021 17:37
Buses sit still as time rolls on

Both of the team buses still at the hotel - according to the Manchester Evening News’ Steve Robson - so it looks like we may be waiting a long time yet:

Vincent Wood2 May 2021 17:15
Half an hour on - and no news yet on kick off

It’s now more than half an hour after what should have been kick off, and we’re yet to hear any news on when - or whether - today’s match will go ahead.

There are big consequences both on the pitch and off that will come from a lengthy delay. United will no doubt be forced to reckon with the scale fan anger over their ownership in the wake of the Super League fiasco, while any push back will also delay the potential crowning of Manchester City as Premier League champions were Liverpool to win.

Here’s our main story on the protests:

Manchester United vs Liverpool kick-off delayed after pitch invasion at Old Trafford

Fans gathered outside the stadium, on the pitch, and around United’s team bus in Salford

Vincent Wood2 May 2021 17:08
Protests roll on at The Lowry

Protests are reportedly still ongoing at The Lowry, where players are currently staying ahead of the match - one of the biggest hurdles if today’s match is going to go ahead.

Here’s Stan Collymore:

Vincent Wood2 May 2021 16:54
Pictured: Police clear the streets around Old Trafford

Here are some images from the scene as police cleared the area around the stadium:

(AFP via Getty Images)
(Action Images via REUTERS)
(Action Images via REUTERS)
Vincent Wood2 May 2021 16:46
Protestors cleared from around the grounds

Most of the protestors appear to have been led away from the ground now - although the situation around the team hotel is currently unclear.

Meanwhile it appears the corner flag may have taken a bit of a journey:

Vincent Wood2 May 2021 16:32
Police move in on protestors

Big police response now - here’sThe Athletic’s Carl Anka (apologies for any explicit language in the clip):

Vincent Wood2 May 2021 16:25
Solskjaer had urged protestors to keep it peaceful ahead of matchday

Today’s protest is a big disruption for the club - but they can hardly say it came as a surprise.

“It’s important that the fans’ views are listened to and we communicate better,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said two days ago. “My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team. As I’ve said before I’ve been backed, I’ve had great support from the club and the owners and I’m sure I will get the backing again to go one step further.

“I’m so happy all the clubs have agreed that this shouldn’t be the way of moving forward. Then again, when the protests are on, it’s important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful.”

Here’s our report on his comments in the run up to match day:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Manchester United fans to keep anti-Glazer protest ‘peaceful’

Solskjaer backed fans’ right to have their voices heard ahead of Sunday’s Old Trafford demonstration

Vincent Wood2 May 2021 16:14
Pictured: The Old Trafford Pitch Invasion

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
Vincent Wood2 May 2021 15:55

