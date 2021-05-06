(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Roma host Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side boast a commanding 6-2 lead on aggregate after an imperious performance in the first leg at Old Trafford. An electric first half had actually seen Roma take the ascendancy with goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko, however, United were simply unstoppable after the break, with Edinson Cavani spearheading the rout. In the wake of the result, Roma announced that their manager Paulo Fonseca would step down at the end of the season, with the club currently languishing in seventh in Serie A, and Jose Mourinho was named as his successor.

Solskjaer is having to manage the animosity that’s bubbling in the background after United’s match against Liverpool last weekend was postponed after supporters stormed the pitch at Old Trafford. He insists the squad are fully focused on the task at hand, though, with Anthony Martial the only major absentee from the travelling party. If United are able to successfully stroll into the final in Gdansk, they will face either Arsenal or Villarreal, with the Spanish side leading 2-1 on aggregate after the first leg. Follow all the action live below:

