Liverpool travel to Ajax in the Champions League tonight knowing that a draw or a win would secure their place in the knockout stages with a match to spare.

The Reds have been boosted by back-to-back wins over Rangers to add to their 2-1 victory over Ajax in the reverse fixture at Anfield, and are currently six points ahead of the Dutch side.

But a point tonight for Jurgen Klopp’s side would mean they are not left needing a result from their final fixture at home to Napoli, who have won 11 games in all competitions.

Liverpool are also needing a response after Saturday’s dismal 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, but injuries remain a concern for the Reds amid a hectic schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ajax vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 25 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Darwin Nunez is back fit for Liverpool after missing the defeat at Nottingham Forest with a hamstring worry, while Ibrahima Konate is set to return to the bench. Thiago Alacantara remains out with an ear infection, with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota long-term absentees. Jurgen Klopp has been left frustrated after leaving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad as they thought that neither would be fit for their six matches in Group A.

Kenneth Taylor, Devyne Rensch and Edson Alvarez should return for Ajax.

Predicted line-ups

Ajax: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Klaassen, Alvarez, Berghuis; Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Odds

Ajax: 16/5

Draw: 16/5

Liverpool: 8/9

Prediction

Liverpool were fortunate to beat Ajax at Anfield and the Dutch side put in a far better display against Napoli than Jurgen Klopp’s side managed, but the Reds should be able to get their draw here. Ajax 1-1 Liverpool