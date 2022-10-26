Ajax vs Liverpool prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
Ajax vs Liverpool live stream and everything you need to know ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Liverpool face Ajax tonight in the Champions League as the race to qualify for the knockout stages continues.
The Reds beat the Dutch champions 2-1 last month thanks to Joel Matip’s late winner at Anfield.
The result means Liverpool can book their place in the knockout stages with a draw or win in Amsterdam.
Top spot may be beyond them, as Napoli can all but confirm their place as group winners with a win at home to Rangers.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Ajax vs Liverpool?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 25 October.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
What is the team news?
Darwin Nunez is back fit for Liverpool after missing the defeat at Nottingham Forest with a hamstring worry, while Ibrahima Konate is set to return to the bench. Thiago Alacantara remains out with an ear infection, with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota long-term absentees. Jurgen Klopp has been left frustrated after leaving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad as they thought that neither would be fit for their six matches in Group A.
Kenneth Taylor, Devyne Rensch and Edson Alvarez should return for Ajax.
Predicted line-ups
Ajax: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Klaassen, Alvarez, Berghuis; Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Nunez
Odds
Ajax: 16/5
Draw: 16/5
Liverpool: 8/9
Prediction
Liverpool were fortunate to beat Ajax at Anfield and the Dutch side put in a far better display against Napoli than Jurgen Klopp’s side managed, but the Reds should be able to get their draw here. Ajax 1-1 Liverpool
