Ajax vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Ajax vs Liverpool prediction, odds and everything you need to know ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 26 October 2022 07:47
Liverpool continue to be hit by injury and fitness concerns as their attention returns to the Champions League tonight with a trip to Ajax.

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota already out, Liverpool then lost Darwin Nunez and Thiago ahead of Saturday’s dismal defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

But Jurgen Klopp must get his squad ready to go again, with the Reds looking to book their place in the knockout stages tonight.

A draw or win would be enough to guarantee second spot in Group A with a match to spare.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ajax vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 25 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Darwin Nunez is back fit for Liverpool after missing the defeat at Nottingham Forest with a hamstring worry, while Ibrahima Konate is set to return to the bench. Thiago Alacantara remains out with an ear infection, with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota long-term absentees. Jurgen Klopp has been left frustrated after leaving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad as they thought that neither would be fit for their six matches in Group A.

Kenneth Taylor, Devyne Rensch and Edson Alvarez should return for Ajax.

Predicted line-ups

Ajax: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Klaassen, Alvarez, Berghuis; Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Odds

Ajax: 16/5

Draw: 16/5

Liverpool: 8/9

Prediction

Liverpool were fortunate to beat Ajax at Anfield and the Dutch side put in a far better display against Napoli than Jurgen Klopp’s side managed, but the Reds should be able to get their draw here. Ajax 1-1 Liverpool

