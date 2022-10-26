Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool face Ajax tonight in the Champions League as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to book their place in the knockout stages.

A draw or win in Amsterdam would be enough to guarantee second spot in Group A with a match to spare, with the Reds six points ahead of Ajax coming into the match.

With Napoli able to wrap up top spot tonight against Rangers, a result against Ajax would leave Liverpool not needing to pick up points against the in-form Italians on the final matchday.

Liverpool were humbled by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday as injuries and fitness problems continue to add up for Klopp’s side.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ajax vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 25 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Darwin Nunez is back fit for Liverpool after missing the defeat at Nottingham Forest with a hamstring worry, while Ibrahima Konate is set to return to the bench. Thiago Alacantara remains out with an ear infection, with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota long-term absentees. Jurgen Klopp has been left frustrated after leaving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad as they thought that neither would be fit for their six matches in Group A.

Kenneth Taylor, Devyne Rensch and Edson Alvarez should return for Ajax.

Predicted line-ups

Ajax: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Klaassen, Alvarez, Berghuis; Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Odds

Ajax: 16/5

Draw: 16/5

Liverpool: 8/9

Prediction

Liverpool were fortunate to beat Ajax at Anfield and the Dutch side put in a far better display against Napoli than Jurgen Klopp’s side managed, but the Reds should be able to get their draw here. Ajax 1-1 Liverpool