Jurgen Klopp was delighted to celebrate goalkeeper Alisson’s “insane” winning goal against West Brom on Sunday, a result which kept Liverpool’s top-four hopes alive in the Premier League.

After winning 4-2 at rivals Manchester United on Thursday, Liverpool knew that three wins from their final three fixtures of the season would secure Champions League qualification but were frustrated by relegated West Brom at the Hawthorns.

With the match level at 1-1 in the 95th minute, Alisson rose highest at a corner to become the sixth goalkeeper in Premier League history to score a goal, and earn his side a vital three points.

“It’s an unbelievable header,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “I’ve never seen anything like it, insane.

“I wasn’t sure what I was seeing. You saw the faces of the boys, it means a lot.

“We are really close and know exactly what it means to him, it’s outstanding, really touching. It’s only football but it means the world to us. And now let’s keep going.”

Klopp added: “That game is our season in a nutshell. A lot of good stuff but we got hammered for the first mistake and then had to work like crazy.

“But nobody got over the top, we kept playing football. It’s really difficult against these sides, how they defend, how they set up, and in the end we needed Alisson to sort it.”

Liverpool travel to Burnley on Wednesday before finishing their season at Anfield at home to Crystal Palace and must take maximum points to secure their place in the top four.

“We are still in the race,” Klopp said. “It’s all we can do and Wednesday will still be the same fight. Turf Moor is a tough place to go.

“Our last week of the season looks quite exciting.”