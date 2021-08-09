Andy Robertson will undergo a scan today to reveal the extent of an ankle injury picked up during Sunday’s friendly draw with Athletic Bilbao, Liverpool have confirmed.

The defender appeared to go over his right ankle when blocking a cross shortly before half time and he had to be helped off the pitch as he limped down the tunnel.

The 27-year-old is therefore feared to be a doubt ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against newly promoted Norwich on Sunday, but manager Jurgen Klopp was unsure.

“We obviously don’t know in the moment how serious it is,” Klopp said.

“It was pretty painful and that’s why Andy went off. You probably saw it on the TV pictures better than we did, but he got the ball, the ball on the front of his foot, [and] twisted the ankle.

“The pain settled already, but we cannot say anything further without further assessment tomorrow.

“He has to get a scan and then we will know more.”

Kostas Tsimikas is Liverpool’s only other senior option at left back but the Greece international played just twice in the Premier League last season due to Robertson's continued availability.

The Scotland captain played in all 38 Premier League games for the Reds last season, in what was an injury-hit campaign for Klopp’s side.

Virgil van Dijk played 72 minutes in the 1-1 draw as he returns to full fitness following a serious knee injury. Diogo Jota’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Alex Berenguer’s equaliser in the second half.

Liverpool play Osasuna in their final pre-season friendly tonight before they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich on Saturday.