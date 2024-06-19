Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Arne Slot has revealed that he has been inspired by Jurgen Klopp and believes Liverpool have hired him because they play a similar brand of football – but warned he will not be a Klopp clone.

The Dutchman has spoken to the German and thanked his predecessor for giving him tips about his new squad after he took over as Liverpool manager.

And, speaking for the first time since arriving at Anfield, he said that Klopp and Pep Guardiola have both been major influences on him as he insisted that a high-energy, high-pressing brand of football is not merely the best way for Liverpool to play, but the only way.

Slot, who was headhunted by Fenway Sports Group CEO Michael Edwards and new Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, won the Dutch title with Feyenoord but Liverpool were attracted by his philosophy as well as his record.

Slot said: “I think that is also one of the reasons why I came in, because I think the way Liverpool 'scouted' me. They were looking for, not the exact same type, but I think when something has been successful [with] a certain way of playing you would like to extend this or to go on with this. This is probably one of the reasons they came to me as well.

“It is my style but I think it is the style of many modern coaches at the moment: we were all a bit inspired because of the rivalry between City and Liverpool. We were all inspired by Guardiola and Klopp and I think at a big club, which I worked in in Feyenoord as well, it is probably the only style you can play – to have the ball a lot, to have a lot of energy.”

However, Slot said Liverpool can expect to see some differences from their previous manager, adding: “But it would be strange if we would do exactly similar things, because although I'm the replacement of Jürgen Klopp, I'm not exactly similar to him.”

Arne Slot has revealed Jurgen Klopp shared some tips to succeed at Liverpool ( EPA )

Slot will take on Guardiola and Manchester City next season as he said he is targeting an improvement on Liverpool’s return of 82 points and third place in Klopp’s last season. But the Catalan has shaped his thinking.

He explained: “I am 45 now and [have been] watching football for a long time and watching football a lot, and I think this has been an era where everybody looked at the Barcelona side of Xavi [Hernandez], [Andres] Iniesta and [Lionel] Messi and the rivalry there was between Real Madrid with Cristiano Ronaldo being there.

“And I think when that came to an end, the new rivalry in European football came because of Jürgen; he managed Liverpool and Pep Guardiola, of course, managed Manchester City and I think for everyone who loves football it was a fantastic era to watch the both of them getting the best out of each other.”

Liverpool paid £9.4million compensation to Feyenoord for the services of new head coach Arne Slot ( PA Wire )

Klopp had Anfield singing Slot’s name after his last game in charge and the new manager was grateful he was able to pick his predecessor’s brains about the squad he is inheriting.

He added: “You want to know all about it from him and you also want to know things of the players, although I think it is also important to get my own opinion about that.

“He gave me more than a few good tips but I think what stood out for me was that he was so happy for me and that he would be my biggest fan from now on because he supports Liverpool in the best possible way, and you don't see this very often. So, it says a lot about his character, the way he handled this situation as well.”

Slot said he is talking to Hughes “almost every day” as they plan for next season, which includes recruitment. He has already spoken with several of his players, starting with captain Virgil van Dijk, but did not want to distract others from Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives a speech endorsing Arne Slot as his successor ( PA Wire )

Slot will bring in Sipke Hulshoff his assistant from Feyenoord, and performance coach Ruben Peeters, plus goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte. He is looking to hire one or two more coaches after many of Klopp’s backroom staff – including Pep Lijnders, Peter Krawietz, Vitor Matos and John Achterberg, left with him.

But he is very pleased with his inheritance and looking to build on the foundations Klopp lay.

“Jürgen left the club in a really good place, left the team in a really good place,” he added. “In the end we would all love to see Liverpool a bit higher than third place and this is the challenge we are facing now – to build on from what we have.”