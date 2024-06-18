Premier League fixtures 2024/25: Every first round game as Chelsea handed brutal start
Champions Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and more discover their fixtures for the 2024-2025 season
The Premier League is back for the 2024/25 season with Manchester City defending their title and Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton back in the top flight after securing promotion.
Arsenal look to go one better after an impressive title challenge last season under Mikel Arteta. Erik ten Hag remains in charge of Manchester United after upsetting rivals City in the FA Cup final and surviving an intense end-of-season review.
But there will be five new managers, including Arne Slot, who steps in to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Enzo Maresca begins life in charge of Chelsea, replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge after guiding the Foxes up from the Championship.
And Julen Lopetegui replaces David Moyes at West Ham, with 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler replacing Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton to become the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history. Here are the opening round of fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season:
Premier League 2024/25 - opening weekend
- Friday 16 August: Manchester United v Fulham, 8pm
- Saturday 17 August: Ipswich Town v Liverpool, 12:30pm
- Saturday 17 August: Arsenal v Wolverhampton, 3pm
- Saturday 17 August: Everton v Brighton, 3pm
- Saturday 17 August: Newcastle United v Southampton, 3pm
- Saturday 17 August: Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth, 3pm
- Saturday 17 August: West Ham United v Aston Villa, 5:30pm
- Sunday 18 August: Brentford v Crystal Palace, 2pm
- Sunday 18 August: Chelsea v Manchester City, 4:30pm
- Monday 19 August: Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur, 8pm
