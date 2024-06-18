Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League is back for the 2024/25 season with Manchester City defending their title and Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton back in the top flight after securing promotion.

Arsenal look to go one better after an impressive title challenge last season under Mikel Arteta. Erik ten Hag remains in charge of Manchester United after upsetting rivals City in the FA Cup final and surviving an intense end-of-season review.

But there will be five new managers, including Arne Slot, who steps in to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Enzo Maresca begins life in charge of Chelsea, replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge after guiding the Foxes up from the Championship.

And Julen Lopetegui replaces David Moyes at West Ham, with 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler replacing Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton to become the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history. Here are the opening round of fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season:

Premier League 2024/25 - opening weekend

Friday 16 August: Manchester United v Fulham, 8pm

Saturday 17 August: Ipswich Town v Liverpool, 12:30pm

Saturday 17 August: Arsenal v Wolverhampton, 3pm

Saturday 17 August: Everton v Brighton, 3pm

Saturday 17 August: Newcastle United v Southampton, 3pm

Saturday 17 August: Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth, 3pm

Saturday 17 August: West Ham United v Aston Villa, 5:30pm

Sunday 18 August: Brentford v Crystal Palace, 2pm

Sunday 18 August: Chelsea v Manchester City, 4:30pm

Monday 19 August: Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur, 8pm