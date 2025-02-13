Why Arne Slot was banned from talking about red card after fiery Merseyside derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was sent off by referee Michael Oliver after an intense handshake to conclude a fiery Merseyside derby but has so far been unable to provide his side of the story.

The Reds coach was unable to discuss the acrimonious scenes after James Tarkowski’s dramatic 97th minute equaliser for Everton, with Oliver brandishing a red card after the Dutchman firmly shook his hand.

That’s because of Premier League rules, which stipulate that any player, coach or manager shown a red card are unable to participate in a post-match interview with the media.

Usually the No. 2 for a team will step in, but Slot's primary assistant Spike Hulshoff was also sent off alongside Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure, therefore also making him ineligible to discuss matters with the media.

Hulshoff’s dismissal was handed out for furiously arguing with Oliver after a lengthy VAR review confirmed Tarkowski's goal.

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk was put up to speak to the broadcast media however, which included criticism for Doucoure after confronting the visiting supporters.

"We saw how they celebrated the goal, they have all the right to," Van Dijk said to TNT Sports. "I think Doucoure wanted to provoke our fans, I think that is what I saw and Curtis Jones didn't think it was the right thing to do. And then you know what happens if there is a little tussle.

"I didn't think the referee had the game under control. Both teams had to deal with it. This was their cup final. I think the referee had a big part in the game, in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren't."

Without Slot and Hulshoff on the touchline to face Wolves this weekend, first-team coach John Heitinga will lead the team.

Tensions flare at full-time between Liverpool and Everton 😳



Confrontation between both sides sparks multiple red cards...



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ponWog5rO4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 12, 2025

While commenting on the game for TNT Sports, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said he understood Jones’ reaction and thought Doucoure had “created a storm” by celebrating in the opposite corner.

"I've been there, [Mario] Balotelli at Wembley doing that to our [Manchester United] fans,” Ferdinand said on TNT Sports. “I was incensed and I can understand Curtis Jones.

"You don't want to see anyone creating a storm like that but the feeling when you see someone go up to your fans, giving it to them.”