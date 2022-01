Both Liverpool and Arsenal will hope to take charge of their Carabao Cup semi-final as they meet at Anfield.

The postponement of last week’s intended first leg at the Emirates Stadium means this fixture, going ahead as scheduled, is now the first 90 minutes of the two-legged tie to decide who reaches the final.

The second leg will now occur on Thursday 20 January, with Liverpool over a Covid outbreak scare driven by a number of “false postives”, according to Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey are among the players away at the Africa Cup of Nations who will be unavailable to Klopp and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Thursday 13 January at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the Sky Go app.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Trent Alexander-Arnold was, eventually, the only Liverpool player confirmed to have contracted Covid, but the right-back has been able to return to training this week and may feature. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, along with Naby Keita, while Divock Origi is among those on the treatment table.

Arsenal have had their own issues with the coronavirus and it was a thin squad beaten at the City Ground in Nottingham. Granit Xhaka missed the game after a positive test, while Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) were also absent.

Mikel Arteta has four players in Cameroon for Africa’s continental competition, including exiled striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. A lack of available senior midfielders could cause Arteta to favour an attacking lineup.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Jota

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Odegaard; Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli.

Odds

Liverpool 21/20

Draw 56/19

Arsenal 13/5

Prediction

Arsenal will be hoping to right the wrongs of their FA Cup defeat, but a stretched squad may find things tough against a Liverpool side eyeing silverware and keen to take charge of the tie with unexpected first leg home advantage. Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal