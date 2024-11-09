Liverpool v Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Reds face tough test at Anfield
Liverpool enter the weekend top of the table and will maintain their lead should they defeat Villa this evening
Liverpool host Aston Villa in a late Saturday kick off as Arne Slot’s side attempt to enter the international break sitting top of the Premier League.
The Reds come into the match on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League and a victory over Villa will cap off a fine week that has also seen Slot’s team secure a comeback victory over Brighton last weekend. Liverpool have won eight of theur 10 league games and have a two-point advantage over reigning champions Manchester City though any slip up could cause them to fall down the table.
Dropping points against Villa is a realistic possibility. Unai Emery’s men have made a strong start to the season and currently sit sixth in the table though they are in a poor run of form. A shock 4-1 defeat to Tottenham last weekend was followed by a 1-0 loss to Club Brugge after Tyrone Mings’ calamitous error during the week.
Taking points off Liverpool at Anfield would turn about Villa’s form and send them into the break with a bit of momentum. Can they do so?
Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:
Home advantage
This is Liverpool’s 100th home game versus Aston Villa in all competitions. The Reds have won 62 times and lost only 17.
‘The biggest mistake I witnessed’: Unai Emery laments bizarre Tyrone Mings error in Aston Villa defeat
Unai Emery has said Tyrone Mings’ calamitous gaffe which condemned Aston Villa to Champions League defeat at Club Brugge was the biggest mistake he has witnessed in his managerial career.
The centre-back inexplicably picked up a short goal-kick by Emiliano Martinez without knowing referee Tobias Stieler had restarted the game.
Brugge captain Hans Vanaken converted the resulting 52nd-minute penalty to earn a 1-0 victory for the Belgian champions and end Villa’s three-game winning start to life in the Champions League.
Mings’ handball gifted Club Brugge the penalty from which Hans Vanaken secured Club Brugge a 1-0 victory
Villa’s last win here was big
Aston Villa’s solitary victory in the last 13 Premier League meetings was by 7-2 at Villa Park in October 2020, with Ollie Watkins scoring a hat-trick.
But, Villa have only taken one point from six league visits to Anfield since a 1-0 win in September 2014.
Comeback kings
Last time out against Brighton, Liverpool came from behind to win for the 100th time in the Premier League, becoming the third club to reach that milestone.
Head to head
Liverpool have won more league games (94) and amassed more league points versus Aston Villa (324), converting to three points for a win, than they have against any other club.
The Reds have lost only five of the last 39 league meetings between the sides both home and away.
Liverpool boss Arne Slot explains left-back battle between Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson
Arne Slot could hardly have wished for anything more from the first four months or so of his time at Liverpool but the fixtures keep coming fast and thick for the Reds, with Aston Villa next up at the weekend in the Premier League.
That is the final match before the upcoming international break and Slot will be hoping for a fourth straight victory in all competitions, which would make it six wins and one draw across a run of games many saw as being a big test of the team’s title credentials after a perceived easier run at the start of the campaign.
Slot has made sure to tweak his team for games to keep his squad fresh of late, with midweek seeing Liverpool hammer Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League after a couple of such changes, including Luis Diaz playing at centre-forward - where he scored twice from and netted three times on the night in total.
Slot gives verdict on key battle for position at Liverpool
The Reds boss also has a decision to make in attack after Luis Diaz scored three
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Having won just one of their six Premier League home games against Aston Villa between 2009 and 2014 (two draws, three defeats), Liverpool have now won five of their last six at Anfield against the Villans (one draw).
Will they add to that tally tonight?
‘Villa will be tough’ says Van Dijk
The Liverpool captain explained what he is expecting from today’s game and claims playing against Unai Emery’s side will be ‘tough’.
In his programme notes column he wrote: “It is hard not to be impressed by what Villa have achieved under Unai Emery in the last couple of seasons. They are one of the strongest teams in the Premier League and have enjoyed a really good start to their Champions League campaign too. Their collective organisation, combined with their individual quality, makes them a really tough opponent for anybody.
“We need to be at our best to beat them, then. We knew that this block of fixtures was going to be really difficult – and we have another equally tough set coming up – so if we could head into the final international break of the year with another three points in the bag, we would be extremely satisfied.”
Slot issues Jota injury update
Diogo Jota sustained an issue during the 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield last month and has subsequently missed Liverpool’s last five games.
He will be absent when the Reds host Aston Villa on Saturday night but manager Arne Slot provided an update saying Jota could be available again in a matter of weeks.
“We expect him back after the international break… the first weeks after the international break we expect him back.”
On the nature of Jota’s injury, Slot added: “I always say in Holland there is privacy about this and I don’t know how it is over here. Like I just said, he will be back one or two weeks after the international break.”
Van Dijk wants to head into break with a win
Virgil van Dijk wants Liverpool to head into the international break having won all three of their testing fixtures over the last week. The Reds have triumphed in clashes with Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen ahead of tonight’s match against Villa.
Writing in the programme notes ahead of today’s game, Van Dijk said: “After two big Anfield wins in a row, we would love to make it a perfect hat-trick this weekend.
“Our Premier League victory over Brighton last weekend was important, with the team showing its character and quality to come back after a difficult first half. And to follow that up with a big performance against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday night felt equally significant.
“When you play as we did against the current champions of Germany, a team that has been among the best in Europe over the last 12 months or so, you can only take confidence.
“Against both Brighton and Leverkusen the atmosphere at Anfield was excellent, and played its part in our victories. I am looking forward to another loud one this evening when Aston Villa visit.”
