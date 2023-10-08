Jump to content

Liveupdated1696788124

Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Prenton Park

Sports Staff
Sunday 08 October 2023 17:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696787942

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box.

8 October 2023 18:59
1696787687

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Attempt missed. Grace Fisk (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

8 October 2023 18:54
1696787657

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Alisha Lehmann.

8 October 2023 18:54
1696787651

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Attempt missed. Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gemma Bonner with a cross following a corner.

8 October 2023 18:54
1696787595

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Lucy Parker.

8 October 2023 18:53
1696787547

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8 October 2023 18:52
1696787392

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Offside, Liverpool Women. Ceri Holland tries a through ball, but Emma Koivisto is caught offside.

8 October 2023 18:49
1696787323

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.

8 October 2023 18:48
1696787317

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Attempt blocked. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Hinds.

8 October 2023 18:48
1696787285

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8 October 2023 18:48

