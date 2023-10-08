Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Prenton Park
Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League today.
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Attempt missed. Grace Fisk (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Alisha Lehmann.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Attempt missed. Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gemma Bonner with a cross following a corner.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Lucy Parker.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Offside, Liverpool Women. Ceri Holland tries a through ball, but Emma Koivisto is caught offside.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Attempt blocked. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Hinds.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies