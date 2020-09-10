Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool face Aston Villa at Anfield in the Premier League tonight, with Arne Slot’s side looking to stay at the top of the Premier League for anther week.

The Reds entered the weekend with a two-point lead at the summit of the table, having earned a hard-fought win over Brighton last weekend, though they face an Aston Villa side that is once again competing at the business end of proceedings.

Despite a solid start to the season, Unai Emery’s side lost 4-1 to Tottenham last weekend, before slipping to a frustrating 1-0 defeat at Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek thanks to Tyrone Mings’s moment of madness.

Liverpool also featured in that competition in midweek, hammering Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 to move top of the table, and they welcome a Villa side who will be hoping to cause an upset in Merseyside as they look to stay around the Champions League places.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s game:

When is the game?

Liverpool host Aston Villa at 8pm GMT on Saturday, 9 November at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream via the discovery+ app.

What is the team news?

Arne Slot has confirmed that Diogo Jota (rib) won’t be back for Liverpool until after the international break, while Alisson (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa are also sidelined.

Ibrahima Konate has made a very swift return from a wrist injury sustained last weekend, as he started against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, and Slot also faces a choice between Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson at left-back, with the Greek seeming to have usurped the Scot as first choice in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Matty Cash (calf) and Ross Barkley are still sidelined for Aston Villa, while Tyrone Mings will likely drop to the bench following his midweek horror show that was criticised by his manager.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins

Odds

Liverpool 12/25

Draw 4/1

Aston Villa 9/2

Prediction

Villa have faltered in recent weeks while Liverpool have carried on flying, so expect a home win despite it potentially being a close-fought contest. Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa.

