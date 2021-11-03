Liverpool secured their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a commanding win over an ill-disciplined Atletico Madrid side at Anfield.

The Reds took an early lead when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s whipped cross found Diogo Jota at the back post for a simple header past Jan Oblak, before Sadio Mane doubled the hosts’ lead when he converted Alexander-Arnold’s low ball across the face of goal.

The Spanish champions were reduced to 10 men before half-time when Felipe was shown a straight red card for a cynical foul on Mane, although the fact the Atletico man appeared to ignore referee Danny Makkelie following the foul seemed to do him no favours.

Jota had a second goal disallowed for offside, before he missed a header from close range moments later as Liverpool dominated proceedings. The returning Luis Suarez then had a goal disallowed for offside, but Atletico hardly threw a punch as they fell to a meek defeat.

Here are the player ratings from Anfield.

Liverpool

Alisson, 6: Barely had anything to do, apart from picking the ball out of his net following Suarez's deflected strike - only to see it disallowed for offside.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 9: Produced a stunning cross for Jota’s opener and while his second assist of the game for Mane’s goal was perhaps not as deliberate, it was still an example of the Liverpool right-back influencing this match in what was a commanding all-round display.

Joel Matip, 7: Missed a sitter in front of the Kop which would have given Liverpool some breathing space at the start of the second half. But Atletico’s forwards were kept quiet at the other end, so he did his job.

Virgil van Dijk, 7: Comfortable as you like from Van Dijk, who alongside Matip kept the Atletico chances to a minimum.

Kostas Tsimikas, 7: Had a nervy moment when he conceded an early corner but he grew from there, almost producing another standout cross from the left in setting up Jota, only for his header to be saved by Oblak.

Fabinho, 7: Brought some much-needed steel into the Liverpool midfield, in what was an encouraging performance from the Brazilian on his return from injury. Liverpool look so much more composed when he is in the side.

Jordan Henderson, 7: An all-action performance from Liverpool’s captain on the right-hand side of midfield, which was the area of the pitch where the Reds were able to do the most damage.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 7: A promising performance from Oxlade-Chamberlain, on what was his biggest match of the season so far. More than held his own in Liverpool’s midfield, and was able to threaten with a couple of bursts in midfield.

Sadio Mane, 8: Seemed to be at the centre of everything in the first half; whether getting booked, scoring Liverpool’s second following a surging run, and then drawing a red card for Atletico after he was fouled cynically by Felipe. Played on the edge, quite literally as he was on a booking for most of the game, but it added to his performance. It was still sensible to bring him off at the break, however.

Diogo Jota, 7: Showed terrific poacher’s instinct to steal in between the Atletico defenders and head home Alexander-Arnold’s delivery. Was pretty quiet apart from that, having another header this time saved by Oblak, and another that flashed over the bar, but he was picked as Liverpool’s centre forward and Klopp will be pleased that he got himself in those positions.

Mohamed Salah, 8: He might not have got his goal, but this was another fabulous performance from the Egyptian. Skipped past Hermoso early on only to be hauled down as the Atletico defender picked up a booking, and Salah had him on ice for the rest of the night. From there, he looked dangerous and capable of scoring another sensational individual goal almost every time he got the ball on the right wing. He didn’t get the breaks tonight - but you’d be scared as a defender watching this.

Subs

Roberto Firmino, 6: Replaced Mane at half-time but ended up going off himself with what appeared to be a muscle injury.

Thiago, 5: Got caught in midfield, as Atletico almost pulled one back late on. Made some nice passes but was fortunate Liverpool weren’t punished.

Minamino, N/A: Came on for the last 10 minutes, with the match over as a contest at that point. Had some nice touches, though.

Divock Origi, N/A: Like Minamino, unable to recreate his Carabao Cup magic in the short time he was on the pitch.

Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak 7, Kieran Trippier 6, Jose María Gimenez 4, Felipe 2, Mario Hermoso 3, Koke 4, Rodrigo De Paul 4, Yannick Carrasco 5, Angel Correa 4, Joao Felix 4, Luis Suarez 4.