Liverpool vs Barnsley live: Arne Slot expected to name strong team for visit of League One side
The Reds lost to Plymouth Argyle in last season’s FA Cup and hope to avoid a repeat against the Tykes
Liverpool host Barnsley in the penultimate match of the FA Cup third round hoping to avoid a banana skin against their lower league opposition tonight.
Arne Slot’s Reds famously lost to Plymouth Argyle in last year’s competition, having made 10 changes to the starting XI, and they are expected to name a strong side for this evening’s clash.
There will be changes as Liverpool remain in contention to win the Champions League and are aiming to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal but the FA Cup is perhaps their best chance of collecting silverware this year.
For their part, Barnsley will be hoping to emulate Macclesfield and provide one of the biggest shocks of the competitions. Macclesfield, who are a non-league side, dumped out holders Crystal Palace with a 2-1 victory on Saturday proving once again that the magic of the cup is still alive.
Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool host Barnsley in the FA Cup:
When is FA Cup fourth round draw? Start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup is nearly upon us as big-hitters and underdogs find out who their next opponents will be.
The penultimate of the 32 places in the fourth round (with the postponed Salford v Swindon clash the other remaining tie) will be decided this evening, as Arne Slot’s Liverpool welcome mid-table League One side Barnsley to Anfield, hoping to avoid the sort of shocks that have dotted this weekend of third-round action.
The draw for the next round takes place before that at 6.35pm on TNT Sports 1.
Slot expected to name strong squad
The Liverpool boss spoke after his team’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal and said: “I can guarantee you that on Monday you will see all the players you see today, maybe with some substitutions, but then they will be on the bench so that is going to be different from last season against Plymouth."
Arne Slot defends team selection from last year's defeat
Liverpool lost in the FA Cup last season to Plymouth Argyle after manager Arne Slot made 10 changes to the starting XI.
Against lower league opposition tonight, Slot was asked if he is preparing another big series of changes.
He said: “Last season I made the decision that some players needed to rest in the FA Cup because you cannot play every player every single time, but it is obvious that we are not in the League Cup any more and the FA Cup has always been very important for this club.
“Sometimes in a season when you are still competing for the League Cup, the Champions League and the league, with the amounts of players we had last season and we have this season, you have to make choices.”
Arne Slot makes FA Cup pledge ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Barnsley
Arne Slot has promised to take the FA Cup seriously as he vowed there will be no repeat of the weakened team that crashed out of the competition at Plymouth last season.
The Liverpool manager said all of the players who were involved in Thursday’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal will be in the squad to face Barnsley at Anfield on Monday, apart from the injured Conor Bradley, and hopes striker Hugo Ekitike will be fit to return.
Arne Slot makes FA Cup pledge ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Barnsley
Barnsley's early team news
Barnsley will be without midfielder Luca Connell, who is serving a suspension after a straight red card in their last match against Wigan. Otherwise, manager Conor Hourihane has a fully-fit squad to pick from.
Predicted Barnsley XI: Mahoney; Watson, Gevigney, Shepherd, Earl; Phillips, Bland; Jalo, Kelly, McGoldrick; Keillor-Dunn
Liverpool early team news
Conor Bradley has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury sustained in the final minutes of the draw at Arsenal.
Alexander Isak is a long-term absentee, with Mohamed Salah still away with Egypt at the African Cup of Nations. Wataru Endo is still out, but Joe Gomez could start in defence.
Predicted Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Ramsay, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Nyoni; Frimpong, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Chiesa
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the action live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6:30pm. The fourth-round draw will take place around 6:35pm. Subscribers can also stream the action live on discovery+.
You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
When is Liverpool vs Barnsley?
The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, 12 January at Anfield. Kick-off is set for 7:45pm GMT.
Liverpool vs Barnsley
Liverpool open up their FA Cup campaign against League One side Barnsley in the third round on Monday night.
The Reds, who last won the competition in 2022 after beating Chelsea in the final on penalties, impressed in a goalless draw at Premier League leaders Arsenal last time out but are now three games without a win.
Arne Slot has insisted he will name a strong side for Monday’s clash, though Barnsley are four games without a win and currently lie 17th in League One. They beat Peterborough in the last round.
This fixture brings back memories of Barnsley’s famous FA Cup fifth round win at Anfield in 2008, with a last-minute winner at the Kop end.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s FA Cup action as Liverpool host Barnsley in the third round.
This is the penultimate match of the third round and the Reds are more than keen to join the Premier League clubs already safely through to the next stage.
Liverpool have struggled to defend their top flight title this season and have been eliminated from the Carabao Cup. Though they have a chance of success in Europe the FA Cup is perhaps their best opportunity to win silverware this year.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and more throughout the evening so stick with us as with build up to kick off at 7.45pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks