Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Reds look to continue their winning run in the European top-flight
Liverpool host the Bundesliga champions in tonight’s Champions League clash as Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen make the trip to Anfield for this league phase match-up.
Arne Slot’s side have made a perfect start to their European campaign winning all three of their matches so far with victories over AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig. Two of those wins came away from home and Slot will hope the atmosphere inside Anfield will carry his players to a fourth victory in a row against the German side.
Leverkusen have been unable to continue their impressive form from last season but are still a threatening side. They are unbeaten in the Champions League with two wins and a draw and sit fourth in the Bundesliga after nine games. Their last defeat came at the end of August and they are unbeaten in 11 matches since meaning Liverpool will have to work hard to claim all three points tonight.
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
Liverpool vs Leverkusen prediction
A hard-fought game but a high-quality one, with the home advantage for the Reds proving enough to edge them to three points.
Liverpool 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen.
Predicted line-ups
Here’s how we see the two teams linig up this evening. Arne Slot should get pretty strong and hope to get his team closer to the next round but with Liverpool also fighting for the Premier League title it would not be surprising if changes were made.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Leverkusen XI: Hradecky, Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie, Frimpong, Xhaka, Garcia, Grimaldo, Wirtz, Terrier, Boniface
Bayer Leverkusen’s early team news
Leverkusen are missing Amine Adli and Jeanuel Belocian but Martin Terrier should be fit. Nordi Mukiele needs a fitness test ahead of the game.
Liverpool’s early team news
Liverpool remain without long-term absentees Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott.
Federico Chiesa isn’t expected to feature until after the international break and Ibrahima Konate may not be risked after injuring his hand at the weekend, though he has said he shouldn’t miss any matches because of it.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can stream the game on the Prime Video app across any device or compatible smart TV.
When is the match?
Liverpool v Leverkusen kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 5 November.
Liverpool vs Leverkusen
Xabi Alonso heads to his former club in midweek as Bayer Leverkusen travel to Merseyside to face Liverpool in the Champions League.
Last season the German Bundesliga side swept almost all before them as they sealed a domestic double, falling short only in the Europa League final. They’ve not been quite as relentless this term so far, winning four of their nine games and sitting fourth in the table, but they have taken seven points from three games in Europe and will present formidable opposition for the Reds.
Under Arne Slot, though, it has been a near-perfect first campaign for the Anfield club. A turnaround win over Brighton at the weekend put the Reds top of the Premier League with eight wins from ten - and they have a 100 per cent record in Europe too after beating AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig already.
Triumph over Leverkusen now and their Champions League-winning former midfield playmaker Alonso, and Slot’s side will be all but through already to the knockout stages in the new year.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Liverpool play host to Bayer Leverkusen.
Xabi Alonso makes his return to Anfield after rumours linked him to the managerial position following Jurgen Klopp’s departure but the Spaniard decided to remain at with Leverkusen having led them to a Bundesliga title.
The German side come up against Arne Slot’s Reds tonight. Liverpool have not lost in the Champions League this term and sit second behind Aston Villa in the table.
Tonight’s contest should be a good one and we’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
