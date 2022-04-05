Close Liverpool training ahead of Benfica first leg

Follow all the action as Benfica host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Jurgen Klopp has played down the “unrealistic” prospect of an unprecedented quadruple this season, however, his Liverpool side remain in firm contention on three fronts, having already lifted the League Cup in February. A 2-0 win at the weekend over Watford was not quite as comfortable as Klopp would have liked, but victory ensured that the Reds remain just one point adrift of Manchester City in the title race, with the two sides set to meet at the Etihad on Sunday for what could well be a season-deciding match.

Liverpool will be strong favourites against Benfica, who are currently only third in the Primeira Liga. They did edge out Barcelona to reach the knockout stages, though, before defeating Ajax over two legs in the round of 16. Their greatest threat comes in the form of striker Darwin Nunez, who is expected to be one of the most sought-after names in the summer transfer window.

