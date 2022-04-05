Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action live from the quarter-final first leg in Lisbon
Follow all the action as Benfica host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
Jurgen Klopp has played down the “unrealistic” prospect of an unprecedented quadruple this season, however, his Liverpool side remain in firm contention on three fronts, having already lifted the League Cup in February. A 2-0 win at the weekend over Watford was not quite as comfortable as Klopp would have liked, but victory ensured that the Reds remain just one point adrift of Manchester City in the title race, with the two sides set to meet at the Etihad on Sunday for what could well be a season-deciding match.
Liverpool will be strong favourites against Benfica, who are currently only third in the Primeira Liga. They did edge out Barcelona to reach the knockout stages, though, before defeating Ajax over two legs in the round of 16. Their greatest threat comes in the form of striker Darwin Nunez, who is expected to be one of the most sought-after names in the summer transfer window.
Follow all the action live below:
Benfica vs Liverpool
Defender, Virgil van Dijk, says that Liverpool will treat Benfica with the respect they deserve and points out that the Portuguese club are in the Champions League quarter-finals for a reason. Speaking in a pre-match press conference he said:
“Benfica are in the last eight. We can say one of the ‘easiest’ draws, but they are there for a reason. It’s going to be difficult. We have to show them the respect they deserve. You can make whatever you want out of this, but it’s going to be tough.”
Benfica vs Liverpool
Benfica coach, Nélson Veríssimo, says navigating the Champions League quarter-finals against Liverpool will be ‘tricky’ and knows that his team need to be at a high level to compete. He said:
“We have to recognise that Liverpool is a team with great collective and individual competence, with a great coach, and that will force us to be at a very high level in both games. It’s going to be a tricky tie but, as I said with Ajax, it’s going to be 50/50.”
Benfica vs Liverpool
The Reds are featuring in the Champions League for the 14th time and this is the ninth season in which they have reached the quarter-finals.
Liverpool enjoyed a faultless record in this season’s group stage having won 2-1 against AC Milan on Matchday 6 to conclude their perfect Group B campaign. Liverpool had opened with a 3-2 win at home to Milan before beating Porto (5-1 a, 2-0 h) and Atlético de Madrid (3-2 a, 2-0 h).
The Merseyside club made it four away wins from four games with a 2-0 victory at Inter in the round of 16 first leg, going through despite a 1-0 loss at Anfield.
Benfica vs Liverpool
Benfica are yet to win a match in the Champions League quarter-finals - they’ve draw three and lost five of the eight games they’ve played.
The Eagles have also lost their last four European Cup quarter-final ties, and seven of the last nine.
The Lisbon side won two, drew two and lost two of their Group E games this season with both victories coming at home – 3-0 against Barcelona on Matchday 2 and, decisively, 2-0 against Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 6 – while they shipped nine goals in losing both games against Bayern (0-4 h, 2-5 a).
Benfica vs Liverpool: Recent meetings
The most recent of the sides’ last ten meetings came in the 2009/10 Europa League quarter-finals, when Benfica came from behind to win 2-1 in the Lisbon first leg before Liverpool turned round the tie with a 4-1 victory at Anfield in which Fernando Torres scored twice. Óscar Cardozo was on target in both legs for the Portuguese side.
Benfica ended Liverpool’s reign as Champions League holders in the 2005/06 round of 16. Luisão, now a club director, scored the only goal of the first leg in Lisbon six minutes from time before Simão (36) and Fabrizio Miccoli (89) secured a 2-0 win on Merseyside.
The sides’ other three ties all came in the European Cup, and all in campaigns in which Liverpool went on to reach the final.
Jurgen Klopp ‘happy’ with Mohamed Salah contract situation at Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is “happy” with Mohamed Salah’s contract situation.
It was reported at the weekend that the Egypt forward, currently on a deal running to 2023, was close to agreeing a new one that would keep him with Liverpool until the end of his career.
Klopp was asked about the contract situation at his press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg trip to Benfica.
And he said: “I’m happy with it because there’s nothing new to say.
“It is just good. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need.”
Jurgen Klopp ‘happy’ with Mohamed Salah contract situation at Liverpool
It was reported at the weekend that the Egypt forward, currently on a deal running to 2023, was close to agreeing a new one
Benfica vs Liverpool: Team changes
Benfica make two changes to the team that lost 3-2 to Braga in the Primeira Liga last time out. Soualiho Meïté and Roman Yaremchuk are out with Adel Taarabt and Darwin Nunez brought in.
Jurgen Klopp meanwhile makes six changes to his Liverpool starting XI - from the team that face Watford at the weekend. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahim Konate slot into the back line with Naby Keita and Fabinho alongside Thiago Alcantara in midfield. Up top Mo Salah keeps his place but is joined by Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.
Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota all drop to the bench,
Benfica vs Liverpool: Line-ups
Benfica XI: Vlachodimos, Gilberto,Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo, Rafa Silva, Weigl, Everton, Taarabt, Goncalo Ramos, Nunez
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Keita, Salah, Mane, Diaz
