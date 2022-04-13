Liverpool vs Benfica LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow the action and updates as Liverpool aim to reach the Champions League semi-finals
Liverpool take a two-goal lead into their Champions League quarter-final second leg as they host Benfica at Anfield this evening. Goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz secured a 3-1 victory in Lisbon last week as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to stay on track for an unprecedented quadruple.
The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup this term and will battle it out with Manchester City for the Premier League title - they trail by just one point - and the FA Cup when they face Pep Guardiola’s men at Wembley in the semi-finals on Saturday.
Benfica, meanwhile, were able to rest a number of players for their 3-1 league win over Belenenses SAD between legs, while Liverpool must back up a performance of high intensity that saw them draw 2-2 with title rivals Man City last Sunday. Darwin Nunez added a weekend hat-trick to the goal he scored in the first leg, and the Uruguayan will again be a major threat for the Portuguese side.
The winner of this quarter-final will face Villarreal in the next round after Unai Emery’s men scored late against Bayern Munich last night to squeeze through to the semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate.
Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool host Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals:
Alisson Becker ready to reprise last season’s scoring feat if Liverpool need him
Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is ready to throw himself into attack again if necessity dictates Liverpool need a goal to keep their trophy quest on track.
The Brazil international famously scored an added-time winner with a header from a corner at West Brom late last season which helped the Reds’ bid to secure Champions League qualification.
Such has been Liverpool’s form he has not been required to produce similar heroics since, but with the team still chasing an unprecedented quadruple there may be a time when he is called upon again.
“I think if it is needed it is clear I am going,” said Alisson. “If they call me, I go. If not, no problem. We have enough players to score.
“I hope it will not be necessary but if it is needed, if it is the last time (to score), we will try everything we have to win the games.”
Liverpool vs Benfica
Benfica midfielder, Everton, says he has been studying Liverpool ahead of tonight’s quarter-final second leg and is looking forward to playing at Anfield.
“I’ve been studying Liverpool. It is necessary to analyse and examine the qualities of [Trent] Alexander-Arnold, of [Ibrahima] Konaté. “ he said, “I have been trying to see where they have difficulties, weaknesses that I can exploit. I hope to enjoy a happy night.
"It’ll be a huge source of pride [to play at Anfield]. Liverpool are a team with European history, and at Benfica we are always aiming for games like these. It’s a game that everyone wants to play. It’s about getting there, enjoying the game and doing our best to come out with a positive result."
Liverpool vs Benfica
Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, says that the team are aiming win every competition they are still involved in as Jurgen Klopp’s men continue to hunt down an unprecedented quadruple this season.
“We are a big club and a big club wants to do great things, wants to achieve great goals,” Alisson said. “The targets are high and our main focus is to win any title that is in front of us, every challenge that is in front of us, so that is something which is already in our minds.”
Liverpool vs Benfica
Joël Matip will make his 50th appearance in the Champions League this evening. The centre-back played every minute of Liverpool’s first five group games but has been an unused substitute in three of the Reds’ last four matches in the competition.
Liverpool vs Benfica
Benfica boss, Nelson, Veríssimo on Darwin Núñez’s performances: "We are realising that he is undergoing a very big evolution.
“He has innate quality ... At the end of the season, if he has to go, you have to accept it, but it’s the law of the market. Obviously, with players like Darwin, and the best players, the idea would be to keep them all, but we are in a competitive market."
Liverpool vs Benfica: Team changes
Jurgen Klopp swaps out seven players from the team that started the first leg against Benfica.
Ibrahima Konate is the only defender to keep his place in the back line as Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas come in to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.
In midfield Naby Keita is joined by James Milner and Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz is parterned up top with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.
Benfica only make one change as Diogo Goncalves replaces the injured Rafa Silva.
Liverpool vs Benfica: Line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Jota, Firmino, Diaz
Benfica XI: Vlachodimos, Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo, Weigl, Taarabt, Diogo Goncalves, Everton, Nunez, Goncalo Ramos
Liverpool vs Benfica
Last time these two teams met Liverpool strolled to a 3-1 victory away from home and will be hoping to extend their advantage over Benfica with another clinical performance at Anfield. Here’s a look at how the game in Lisbon went down:
Jurgen Klopp renews attack on Premier League TV schedule ahead of title run-in
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken another shot at television broadcasters after stating no other league in the world would schedule matches like they do in England.
If they get through their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica, over whom they have a 3-1 lead, Klopp’s side face a last-four tie against either Bayern Munich or Villarreal.
However, what irks him more is following that potential semi-final Liverpool then have to travel to Newcastle for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off.
Liverpool vs Benfica
Veríssimo says his team need to stop conceding goals having last kept a clean sheet nearly a month ago. They have been working on defending in practice and will hope to keep Liverpool quiet tonight.
"We always have to be concerned when we concede goals.” said the Benfica boss. “We need to understand how these goals come about and work so that the mistake doesn’t happen again.
“That’s what we’ve been working on. We know that against the offensive quality of these [Liverpool] players, there are things we must avoid, in the sense of closing the lines and paying attention to their width and depth."
