Liverpool take a two-goal lead into their Champions League quarter-final second leg as they host Benfica at Anfield this evening. Goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz secured a 3-1 victory in Lisbon last week as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to stay on track for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup this term and will battle it out with Manchester City for the Premier League title - they trail by just one point - and the FA Cup when they face Pep Guardiola’s men at Wembley in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Benfica, meanwhile, were able to rest a number of players for their 3-1 league win over Belenenses SAD between legs, while Liverpool must back up a performance of high intensity that saw them draw 2-2 with title rivals Man City last Sunday. Darwin Nunez added a weekend hat-trick to the goal he scored in the first leg, and the Uruguayan will again be a major threat for the Portuguese side.

The winner of this quarter-final will face Villarreal in the next round after Unai Emery’s men scored late against Bayern Munich last night to squeeze through to the semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool host Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals: