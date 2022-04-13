Liverpool FC take a two-goal lead into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica.

Goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz secured a 3-1 victory in Lisbon last week as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to stay on track for a quadruple.

Darwin Nunez added a weekend hat-trick to the goal he scored in the first leg, and the Uruguayan will again be a major threat to the home side.

Benfica were able to rest a number of players for their league win between legs, while Liverpool must back up a performance of predictably high intensity against title rivals Manchester City.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

When and where is it?

Liverpool vs Benfica is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 13 April at Anfield in Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 3, with coverage due to start at 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Liverpool are not believed to have any new injury concerns, but Jurgen Klopp will have to manage his squad carefully after the exertions required against Manchester City on Sunday. Kostas Tsimikas is pushing for a start, while a midfield refresh seems likely. Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino began on the bench in the league but could be promoted.

Nélson Veríssimo has said that his side will have to “play a perfect game” at Anfield, and rested a good portion of his first-choice side against Belenenses SAD on Saturday. A suspended Jan Vertonghen was among those to miss out and the centre-half should come back in. Rodrigo Pinho and Lucas Verissimo are long-term absentees due to significant ligament injuries.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keïta; Salah, Firmino, Luis Díaz

Benfica XI: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Rafa Silva, Ramos, Everton; Darwin Núñez

Odds

Liverpool win 3/10

Draw 11/2

Benfica win 11/1

Prediction

Liverpool should be wary of taking their eye off the ball, rather, with progression far from entirely secure and another meeting with Manchester City on the horizon. Benfica may well give them a fright, but Jurgen Klopp’s side will progress. Liverpool 2-2 Benfica (5-3 agg.)