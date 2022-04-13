Is Liverpool vs Benfica on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final
Everything you need to know ahead of the quarter-final second leg
Liverpool and Benfica will vie for a place in the last four of the Champions League as they meet at Anfield.
The hosts enter the second leg well placed to progress, with Luis Diaz’s late goal in Lisbon last week boosting their advantage to two ahead of their home 90 minutes.
A 3-1 victory represented a strong first result for Jurgen Klopp’s side amid a busy period as Liverpool continue to seek a quadruple.
Opponents Benfica will hope to prey on any tired Liverpool legs and minds during a hectic two week run of four high-stakes fixtures.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg.
When and where is it?
Liverpool vs Benfica is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 13 April at Anfield in Liverpool.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 3, with coverage due to start at 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.
Team News
Liverpool are not believed to have any new injury concerns, but Jurgen Klopp will have to manage his squad carefully after the exertions required against Manchester City on Sunday. Kostas Tsimikas is pushing for a start, while a midfield refresh seems likely. Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino began on the bench in the league but could be promoted.
Nélson Veríssimo has said that his side will have to “play a perfect game” at Anfield, and rested a good portion of his first-choice side against Belenenses SAD on Saturday. A suspended Jan Vertonghen was among those to miss out and the centre-half should come back in. Rodrigo Pinho and Lucas Verissimo are long-term absentees due to significant ligament injuries.
Predicted lineups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keïta; Salah, Firmino, Luis Díaz
Benfica XI: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Rafa Silva, Ramos, Everton; Darwin Núñez
Odds
Liverpool win 3/10
Draw 11/2
Benfica win 11/1
Prediction
Liverpool should be wary of taking their eye off the ball, rather, with progression far from entirely secure and another meeting with Manchester City on the horizon. Benfica may well give them a fright, but Jurgen Klopp’s side will progress. Liverpool 2-2 Benfica (5-3 agg.)
