Liverpool vs Bologna LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Liverpool host Bologna at Anfield on Wednesday night in the second match of their 2024/25 Champions League season.

The Reds began their European campaign in an impressive manner, easily beating AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro in what will be one of their most difficult fixtures of the competition’s new league phase.

However, with teams including Real Madrid and German champions Bayer Leverkusen to come, Arne Slot will be keen to get what could be an important three points in his first European night at Anfield.

Bologna have lost both a manager and some key players since qualifying for the competition last season, and they currently languishing in 13th place in Serie A with just seven points, having drawn their opening Champions League match 0-0 with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates below, as well as the reaction to the evening’s other Champions League matches: