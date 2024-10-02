Liverpool vs Bologna LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Arne Slot’s side look to build on their impressive 3-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro in their European opener
Liverpool host Bologna at Anfield on Wednesday night in the second match of their 2024/25 Champions League season.
The Reds began their European campaign in an impressive manner, easily beating AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro in what will be one of their most difficult fixtures of the competition’s new league phase.
However, with teams including Real Madrid and German champions Bayer Leverkusen to come, Arne Slot will be keen to get what could be an important three points in his first European night at Anfield.
Bologna have lost both a manager and some key players since qualifying for the competition last season, and they currently languishing in 13th place in Serie A with just seven points, having drawn their opening Champions League match 0-0 with Shakhtar Donetsk.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates below, as well as the reaction to the evening’s other Champions League matches:
Is Liverpool vs Bologna on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
When is the match?
The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 2 October at Anfield.
Where can I watch it?
All Champions League games are shown on TNT Sports in the UK. This game is on TNT Sports 2 and can be streamed for subscribers on the discovery+ app.
Liverpool vs Bologna LIVE
Liverpool will attempt to make it two wins from two in the new-look Champions League, with their first home encounter of the European campaign coming against Serie A side Bologna.
The Reds won in relative comfort at the weekend despite a poor overall performance against Wolves, but have generally been impressive this term and sit top of the Premier League table. They also saw off another Italian outfit in AC Milan in the first gameweek in Europe.
Bologna haven’t faced Milan yet in their domestic league, but they sit four points behind them and nine places lower in the table after managing just two wins from six to-date, 12th following a home draw with Atalanta at the weekend.
Arne Slot may opt to change one or two from his starting lineup following a low-key weekend outing, particularly given the lack of real concern over progression from this stage of the Champions League.
Liverpool vs Bologna LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League match between Liverpool and Bologna.
Arne Slot’s side face another Italian side in their second match in the competition this season, having put in an impressive performance in their opener as they beat AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro.
Bologna have had a mixed start to the season and drew their opener 0-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk, though a trip to Anfield is certain to give them another gear in tonight’s match.
