Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Liverpool look to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after Pep Guardiola’s side eased past Chelsea to take a commanding lead.
Jurgen Klopp will have half an eye on next week’s Carabao Cup semi-final, having been held by Arsenal at Anfield, and the German is adamant that his side can learn from the game: “We will not write it off, we will work with it and use it. All the things you do in life are important experiences so you do it again or never do it again. The next game is on Sunday and maybe we will play against a similar set-up - 11 men but maybe five at the back - so very important information from Thursday night.”
While Brentford will hope to bounce back after a heavy defeat to Southampton this week, going down 4-1 to Saints despite levelling at one point through Vitaly Janelt.
The teams put on a show last time out when the Bees held the Reds to a 3-3 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium. late goal from Yoane Wissa was enough to stun the Reds back in September and a win here will take them 16 points clear of the relegation zone.
Liverpool have won just one of their last six fixtures in all competitions and none of their last three in the league.
They have failed to win either of their last two Premier League home games against promoted sides, drawing against West Brom and losing against Fulham last season. They last went three without a win in such matches between December 2000 and January 2002.
Liverpool vs Brentford: Head-to-head
Brentford are without a win in eight matches against Liverpool in all competitions since a 2-1 top-flight victory at Griffin Park in November 1938.
This is the first time Brentford have visited Anfield since an FA Cup quarter-final defeat in March 1989. The Reds last hosted the Bees in a league match back in October 1946.
Brentford have lost their last five away games against Liverpool in all competitions. Their only win at Anfield came in November 1937 when Bobby Reid netted a hat-trick in a 4-3 victory.
Liverpool vs Brentford: Jurgen Klopp looking for Liverpool ‘solution’ in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s absence
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is determined to find a short-term solution to the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.
Despite playing against 10 men for 71 minutes, the goalless Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg draw with Arsenal represented the first time since April the Reds had failed to score at home.
That inevitably led the focus to fall on two forwards currently occupied at the Africa Cup of Nations who have provided 24 goals and 10 assists across 20 Premier League matches this season.
Liverpool vs Brentford: Team changes
Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the Liverpool team that started against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Thursday. Takumi Minamino and James Milner drop to the bench with Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing them in the line-up.
There is just one change for Thomas Frank’s Brentford. Sergi Canos starts on the bench with Rico Henry brought into the starting line-up. Both players are fit again with Frank opting for Henry to start. Canos could make an appearance off the bench if needed.
West Ham vs Leeds confirmed line-ups and team news
Today’s other 2pm kick-off sees West Ham host Leeds United. Here are the confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium:
West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice; Lanzini, Fornals, Vlasic, Bowen; Antonio
Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Dallas, Forshaw; Raphinha, Klich, Harrison; James
Liverpool vs Brentford: Line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson. Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino
Brentford XI: Fernandez, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Baptiste, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney
Liverpool vs Brentford: Liverpool need points to challenge City
After defeating Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium yesterday Manchester City opened up a 13-point gap at the top of the Premier League table. Liverpool sit third and are 14 points behind the champions but have two games in hand and could cut that deficit to eight.
That is still a big gap to overhaul and Jurgen Klopp’s men would need to be almost perfect in order to have a chance to catch Pep Guardiola’s men. On top of that City would need to drop points themselves which seems unlikely based on their current form.
If Liverpool want to remain in the title race they need to kick start their season again starting with a win over Brentford this afternoon.
Liverpool vs Brentford: Sergi Canos will play against Liverpool ‘unless someone cuts his leg off’
Thomas Frank says everyone at Brentford is looking forward to Sunday’s trip to Liverpool and confirmed Sergi Canos is set to be fit to face his former club.
Wing-back Canos made his return from a hamstring injury during Tuesday’s 4-1 loss at Southampton but was forced off to raise doubts about his chances of making an overdue appearance at Anfield.
The Spaniard moved to Merseyside as a teenager in 2013 but only played once for the Reds away to West Brom at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, before he departed Liverpool and carved out a career in England with the Bees via a short stint with Norwich.
Liverpool vs Brentford: Recent results
Liverpool have not won in three Premier League matches after a defeat to Leicester sandwiched in between draws with Tottenham and Chelsea. Last time out the Reds were unable to beat Arsenal at Anfield despite the Gunners only having 10-men for the majority of the game after Granit Xhaka was sent off in the first half. It was the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final and Klopp will want to get back to winning ways today in order to take some momentum into the second leg at the Emirates on Thursday.
Brentford were heavily beaten by Southampton (4-1) last time out after winning both of their previous fixtures in 2022. Manager Thomas Frank was disappointed with the way the Bees performed at St. Marys and will want to see a more disciplined performance against Liverpool today even if Brentford are on the wrong side of the result.
Liverpool vs Brentford: Klopp encourages players to take opportunity
Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, has encouraged his players to take their opportunity in these games that the Reds have to play without trio Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Mo Salah who are at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Klopp says every player has a part to play to improve the team, especially if they want to reach the heights of previous seasons. He said:
