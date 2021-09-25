Liveupdated1632584584

Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, lineups and updates from fixture tonight

Liverpool have the chance to go clear at the top of the Premier League when they visit west London on Saturday night

Michael Jones
Saturday 25 September 2021 16:43
comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Liverpool travel to Brentford in the Premier League tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have the chance to go clear at the top after Chelsea and Manchester United were both beaten earlier on Saturday but won’t have it easy against Thomas Frank’s side who have hit the ground running in the English top flight for the first time.

Klopp has made clear his admiration for the newly-promoted London club, who sit ninth in the table after winning two of their first five games, against Arsenal and Wolves.

“The football they play is incredible,” Klopp said. “The organisation they have is incredible, so Thomas (Frank) is obviously doing a brilliant job. Brentford is doing a brilliant job. How they recruit, how different they are, how they show with less money that it’s really possible to create something special.

“It reminds me a lot of my time at Mainz when I was there because we had no money and had to be creative in the transfer market. Brentford have a chance against us, not just because it’s football, but because of the football they play. They’re an incredibly well-drilled football team, a 3-5-2. Everybody knows what to do, everybody is ready to make the extra yard. Follow all the latest:

Recommended

1632584584

Jurgen Klopp on Brentford

In a pre-match press conference Jurgen Klopp was asked about Brentford and the impact they have had on the Premier League this season. He said:

Absolutely great. I watched the press conference of Thomas Frank and it was like one of the most entertaining things I watched for the last few years. It was really good. The football they play is incredible and the organisation is incredible so Thomas and Brentford is doing an incredible job. They show even with less money you can create something really special.

"They are incredibly well-drilled football team. Everyone knows what to do, everyone is ready to make the extra yard. I saw them celebrating after the Arsenal game which was absolutely great to see how much it meant to them and we know what we have to expect them."

Michael Jones25 September 2021 16:43
1632584388

Brentford vs Liverpool - Team changes

Thomas Frank makes one change to the Brentford starting XI that defeated Wolves 2-0 last Saturday. Frank Onyeka comes in to replace Shandon Baptiste.

Jurgen Klopp makes four changes and names a very strong starting line-up. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson all return to the defence with Curtis Jones filling in for the injured Thiago Alcantara in midfield.

Michael Jones25 September 2021 16:39
1632583832

Brentford vs Liverpool - Team news

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbuemo, Toney

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane

Michael Jones25 September 2021 16:30
1632583566

Brentford vs Liverpool - Recent results

Brentford come into the game on the back of consecutive wins. They defeated Wolves 2-0 last time out in the Premier League before demolishing Oldham 7-0 in the Carabao Cup during the week. Those victories will give Thomas Frank’s men confidence heading into a difficult match against Liverpool.

Liverpool are unbeaten this season and have won each of their last four matches scoring three goals in every game. If they see off Brentford today they’ll stay top of the table but with the added bonus of a three point lead after Chelsea and Manchester United both dropped points earlier today.

Michael Jones25 September 2021 16:26
1632583411

Klopp on Liverpool’s injuries

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke about the injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita and when he can expect them back. He said: "[Thiago] After the international break probably. I don’t think anything earlier is possible so we will have to see.

"Nothing really serious but it keeps him [Keita] out of the next game for sure and maybe a little bit longer. It’s obviously painful but it’s not cool when players have a good pre-season and are now out."

Michael Jones25 September 2021 16:23
1632583152

Thiago injury: Liverpool midfielder ruled out of Man City clash after suffering fresh setback

Liverpool midfielder Thiago has been ruled out until the international break with a calf injury and will miss the club’s key matches against Porto in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League next week.

The Spain international was expected to return following this Saturday’s trip to Brentford after he sustained the problem in last week’s home win over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool’s Thiago to miss Man City clash after suffering injury setback

The midfielder has been ruled out until the international break

Michael Jones25 September 2021 16:19
1632582887

Brentford vs Liverpool - Early team news

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says at least 10 players who started their last match against Wolves will take the field this evening.

The Bees have no new injury concerns and could put out a strong side.

Thiago Alcantara has a calf injury suffered last weekend and is unlikely to feature for Liverpool. Naby Keita is also absent after picking up a minor foot injury against Norwich during the week.

Michael Jones25 September 2021 16:14
1632578144

Pep Guardiola speaking to BT Sport

A delighted Pep Guardiola spoke to BT Sport after the game and touched on Gabriel Jesus, becoming Man City most successful manager in terms of wins and beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. He said:

Today the guys were outstanding. At this stadium and against this opponent, to do what we have done makes me so proud.

“We came here and did our game. Sometimes you can’t do it because the opponent is better. We were encouraged to press high and they could not make the build-up.

“Gabriel [Jesus] always gives everything. You cannot say anything to him. Every single game he runs for his team-mates. Having these types of players makes me so happy.

“I’m so proud. We’ve done it at Stamford Bridge at the last Champions League winner. We’ve been magnificent together. It makes me proud, a little bit for myself but especially for the club.”

Michael Jones25 September 2021 14:55
1632577746

Thoughts of Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta says his side are disappointed with the result after suffering their first Premier League defeat of the season against Manchester City. He said:

We’re disappointed with the result. It was not our best performance. Especially in the first half it was hard to get out. We didn’t create chances and lost the ball too easily. After the goal we had a good reaction, but it was not enough to get something from the game.

“They were at their best level. We couldn’t keep the ball as we like to do. We made so many mistakes, ones that we normally don’t make. We tried to stay in the game. We lost the game after a short corner, which is disappointing.

“We are two great teams with great players and great ambition. Every game is different and every competition is different. We lost our chance to get three important points. Now we have to analyse what we didn’t do that well and move on to the next game. We didn’t lose the league today. If we’d have won we wouldn’t have won the league today either.”

Michael Jones25 September 2021 14:49
1632577576

Reaction from Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus spoke to to BT Sport after securing all three points for Manchester City in their top of the table clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. He said:

We prepared to play well. We came to play against one of the best teams in Europe. They play so good and have a lot of amazing players. We knew it was going to be difficult for us. We played very well and won the game.

“Sometimes we don’t play well, but if we suffer a little bit we can attack. We have a lot of top players to create chances and try to score goals. That’s what I think we are.

“I turned well and I was able to shoot. I was a bit lucky but I’m very happy to score that goal. The most important thing is that everyone played so well.”

Michael Jones25 September 2021 14:46

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments