Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, lineups and updates from fixture tonight
Liverpool have the chance to go clear at the top of the Premier League when they visit west London on Saturday night
Follow live coverage as Liverpool travel to Brentford in the Premier League tonight.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have the chance to go clear at the top after Chelsea and Manchester United were both beaten earlier on Saturday but won’t have it easy against Thomas Frank’s side who have hit the ground running in the English top flight for the first time.
Klopp has made clear his admiration for the newly-promoted London club, who sit ninth in the table after winning two of their first five games, against Arsenal and Wolves.
“The football they play is incredible,” Klopp said. “The organisation they have is incredible, so Thomas (Frank) is obviously doing a brilliant job. Brentford is doing a brilliant job. How they recruit, how different they are, how they show with less money that it’s really possible to create something special.
“It reminds me a lot of my time at Mainz when I was there because we had no money and had to be creative in the transfer market. Brentford have a chance against us, not just because it’s football, but because of the football they play. They’re an incredibly well-drilled football team, a 3-5-2. Everybody knows what to do, everybody is ready to make the extra yard. Follow all the latest:
Jurgen Klopp on Brentford
In a pre-match press conference Jurgen Klopp was asked about Brentford and the impact they have had on the Premier League this season. He said:
Brentford vs Liverpool - Team changes
Thomas Frank makes one change to the Brentford starting XI that defeated Wolves 2-0 last Saturday. Frank Onyeka comes in to replace Shandon Baptiste.
Jurgen Klopp makes four changes and names a very strong starting line-up. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson all return to the defence with Curtis Jones filling in for the injured Thiago Alcantara in midfield.
Brentford vs Liverpool - Team news
Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbuemo, Toney
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane
Brentford vs Liverpool - Recent results
Brentford come into the game on the back of consecutive wins. They defeated Wolves 2-0 last time out in the Premier League before demolishing Oldham 7-0 in the Carabao Cup during the week. Those victories will give Thomas Frank’s men confidence heading into a difficult match against Liverpool.
Liverpool are unbeaten this season and have won each of their last four matches scoring three goals in every game. If they see off Brentford today they’ll stay top of the table but with the added bonus of a three point lead after Chelsea and Manchester United both dropped points earlier today.
Klopp on Liverpool’s injuries
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke about the injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita and when he can expect them back. He said: "[Thiago] After the international break probably. I don’t think anything earlier is possible so we will have to see.
"Nothing really serious but it keeps him [Keita] out of the next game for sure and maybe a little bit longer. It’s obviously painful but it’s not cool when players have a good pre-season and are now out."
Thiago injury: Liverpool midfielder ruled out of Man City clash after suffering fresh setback
Liverpool midfielder Thiago has been ruled out until the international break with a calf injury and will miss the club’s key matches against Porto in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League next week.
The Spain international was expected to return following this Saturday’s trip to Brentford after he sustained the problem in last week’s home win over Crystal Palace.
Liverpool’s Thiago to miss Man City clash after suffering injury setback
The midfielder has been ruled out until the international break
Brentford vs Liverpool - Early team news
Brentford manager Thomas Frank says at least 10 players who started their last match against Wolves will take the field this evening.
The Bees have no new injury concerns and could put out a strong side.
Thiago Alcantara has a calf injury suffered last weekend and is unlikely to feature for Liverpool. Naby Keita is also absent after picking up a minor foot injury against Norwich during the week.
