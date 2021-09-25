(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Liverpool travel to Brentford in the Premier League tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have the chance to go clear at the top after Chelsea and Manchester United were both beaten earlier on Saturday but won’t have it easy against Thomas Frank’s side who have hit the ground running in the English top flight for the first time.

Klopp has made clear his admiration for the newly-promoted London club, who sit ninth in the table after winning two of their first five games, against Arsenal and Wolves.

“The football they play is incredible,” Klopp said. “The organisation they have is incredible, so Thomas (Frank) is obviously doing a brilliant job. Brentford is doing a brilliant job. How they recruit, how different they are, how they show with less money that it’s really possible to create something special.

“It reminds me a lot of my time at Mainz when I was there because we had no money and had to be creative in the transfer market. Brentford have a chance against us, not just because it’s football, but because of the football they play. They’re an incredibly well-drilled football team, a 3-5-2. Everybody knows what to do, everybody is ready to make the extra yard. Follow all the latest: