Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
Liverpool have played two games more than Manchester United but are just one point behind the Premier League's fourth-placed side. They will be hoping that West Ham can cause an upset against Erik ten Hag's side tomorrow. Next up, they travel to relegation-threatened Leicester City. As for Brentford, they are five points above Fulham, so will not drop below them in the table if they secure three points against Leicester. As for Frank's men, they host West Ham in their next match.
Salah scored the only goal of the game to secure Liverpool's sixth successive Premier League win and send the Reds to within one point of Manchester United. The winger struck the winner after a quick passing move. Salah had the ball on the right before sending it back to Fabinho on the edge of the box, with the 29-year-old curling it into the box towards Van Dijk. The centre-back could have shot himself but put it on a plate for Salah to score from close range. Nunez should have doubled Liverpool's lead after racing away from his marker to get onto the end of a pass from Alexander-Arnold, but he missed the target from the middle of the box. Brentford had just five shots but thought they had struck an equaliser through Mbeumo before the break. However, he was in an offside position when Toney sent him away down the right flank, with the Cameroon international driving inside before shooting past Alisson. Liverpool continued to dominate after the break. Gakpo should have confirmed all three points but was unable to turn Jota's powerful cross into an open net, with Raya denying Alexander-Arnold of a superb long-range goal.
