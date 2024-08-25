Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE: Latest Premier League team news and build-up as Arne Slot takes charge at Anfield
Liverpool look to buid on their opening weekend win as Brentford visit Anfield
Liverpool play their first Premier League fixture at Anfield under Arne Slot as the Dutch manager looks to build on an encouraging start to his tenure.
Brentford are the visitors to conclude the second weekend of the league season with both clubs bidding for back-to-back wins. The Slot era began in fine fashion last Saturday as the new Liverpool boss oversaw a strong performance against Ipswich, producing a couple of key half-time tactical tweaks to help secure a 2-0 win. Their hunt for a first summer signing continues but Slot has shown confidence in his squad by redeploying a couple of familiar faces to try to get the best out of his exisiting group.
Thomas Frank’s side also got up and running with three points as Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanne Wissa again showed that they can step up in the absence of Ivan Toney. The England striker appears to be headed for the exit after his omission from the squad against Crystal Palace, though no deal has yet been completed. Brentford have, however, completed a second signing of the summer from their hosts, with Sepp van den Berg following Fabio Carvalho from Merseyside to London.
Follow all of the action from today’s Premier League encounter below:
Brentford firm on Ivan Toney transfer fee - despite no takers in Premier League
Miguel Delaney,The Independent’s chief football writer, reported earlier this week that Brentford are holding firm on a high price for their striker, limiting the list of potential destinations.
Brentford firm on Toney transfer fee - despite no takers in Premier League
England striker was left out of the matchday squad on the opening weekend as his side won
Ivan Toney’s future ‘up in the air'
Ivan Toney’s future at Brentford remains “up in the air”, according to manager Thomas Frank.
The England striker was omitted from the squad for last weekend’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace because of transfer interest and has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.
Frank declined to provide an update on negotiations with one week left in the transfer window and insists Toney could be involved today.
When asked on Friday if the 28-year-old will be in action at Anfield, Frank replied: “Who knows? Let’s see on Sunday what will happen.
“Ivan trained the whole week. Trained with good attitude in every aspect. He could be involved, he could not be involved.
“He could be here after the 30th and he could not be here. Basically everything is up in the air.
“I’ve said the whole time that if he’s here I’m very happy, if he’s not here then I’m happy on his behalf.”
Thomas Frank hopeful Brentford can shock 'frightening' Liverpool
Thomas Frank says Liverpool are a “frightening” prospect at Anfield as Brentford look to stage an upset in Sunday’s Premier League clash.
New Reds boss Arne Slot oversees his first home game and Frank is impressed with the start he has made since replacing Jurgen Klopp, although he notes that the Dutchman launched his reign from a position of strength.
“We’re playing a fantastic team who have a good manager. I followed his work at Feyenoord and have seen his pre-season games and of course the Ipswich game. It looks good,” Brentford boss Frank said.
“He’s tried to add layers to the fantastic job Klopp did. He’s inherited a fantastic team that went toe to toe with Arsenal and Manchester City last season. It’s that team that more or less started against Ipswich and it’s a fantastic team.
“We’ve done some stats that show that at home they are so frightening. I expected them to be an unbelievably difficult task.
“They are huge favourites but on the flip side we believe in ourselves and we know we have the capacity to go anywhere to try and win it.
“We’re excited. We got a very good result against Crystal Palace last weekend. There were some very positive signs during that performance, but there are also some areas we would like to improve on.”
Alisson reveals Liverpool contract plans amid Giorgi Mamardashvili transfer links
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker wants to prolong his Anfield career after rejecting the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia.
The 31-year-old Brazil goalkeeper has made over 260 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Roma in the summer of 2018.
A cornerstone of the success Liverpool enjoyed under previous manager Jurgen Klopp, Alisson now plans to be part of the new Arne Slot era at Anfield.
Alisson reveals Liverpool contract plans amid Mamardashvili transfer links
The 31-year-old has made over 260 appearances for the Reds since joining them in 2018.
Liverpool vs Brentford prediction: Mo Salah to score two or more and Bryan Mbeumo continue superb form
Brentford travel up with only one Premier League win over Liverpool, which came in January 2023 when goals from Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo added to an own goal from Ibrahima Konate to secure a 3-1 result at the Gtech Community Stadium.
They have to go back to November 1937 for a win at Anfield, and it is in fact their only win on Merseyside in 12 attempts.
Liverpool vs Brentford prediction: Salah to score two or more
Follow our free Premier League betting tips for Liverpool against Brentford on Sunday afternoon
'Football not fist pumps': Arne Slot believes his style of play will win over Liverpool fans
Arne Slot was hired by Liverpool as a kind of continuity candidate, capable of managing Jurgen Klopp’s squad, believing in a similar style of play. Yet should Anfield witness a home win over Brentford on Sunday, there will be a very different sight after the final whistle. The celebrations will be more subdued. Or his will be, anyway.
Arne Slot believes his style of play will win over Liverpool fans
As the new Liverpool boss prepares for his first Premier League game at Anfield he is determined to chart his own course as Jurgen Klopp’s successor
Liverpool vs Brentford
A very good afternoon, and welcome along to The Independent’s live coverage of the final game of the Premier League weekend. It’s the dawning of a new era at Anfield as Arne Slot makes his home bow, the Dutch manager already up and running with a win after an impressive performance at Ipswich last week.
Brentford are the visitors today seeking to build on the three points they secured against Crystal Palace a week ago. Kick off is at 4.30pm BST.
