Arne Slot will take charge of his first Premier League game at Anfield ( Getty Images )

Liverpool play their first Premier League fixture at Anfield under Arne Slot as the Dutch manager looks to build on an encouraging start to his tenure.

Brentford are the visitors to conclude the second weekend of the league season with both clubs bidding for back-to-back wins. The Slot era began in fine fashion last Saturday as the new Liverpool boss oversaw a strong performance against Ipswich, producing a couple of key half-time tactical tweaks to help secure a 2-0 win. Their hunt for a first summer signing continues but Slot has shown confidence in his squad by redeploying a couple of familiar faces to try to get the best out of his exisiting group.

Thomas Frank’s side also got up and running with three points as Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanne Wissa again showed that they can step up in the absence of Ivan Toney. The England striker appears to be headed for the exit after his omission from the squad against Crystal Palace, though no deal has yet been completed. Brentford have, however, completed a second signing of the summer from their hosts, with Sepp van den Berg following Fabio Carvalho from Merseyside to London.

