Brentford will be travelling to Liverpool this weekend, hoping for a much-improved performance from their disappointing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Southampton.

Liverpool will be without key attackers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are at the Africa Cup of Nations, but will still be looking to condemn Brentford to a similar score line as they try and keep pace with Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp will be back on the touchline, following his Covid related absence from Liverpool’s last league game.

The German will be hoping to inspire his side back into form with his team only picking up one win in their last four outings.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 2:00pm GMT on Sunday 16 January at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

Unfortunately, the match is not being televised live in the UK, but highlights will be available shortly after full-time and later on Match of the Day on BBC 1.

What is the team news?

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all representing their country at the Africa Cup of Nations and won’t be available for the fixture. Thiago is also out following a hip injury and will be a big miss for the side. However, Liverpool will be hoping to welcome back all of their “false positives” from last week.

Midfielder Frank Onyeka is on international duty at Afcon but fortunately, Brentford’s injury woes have lessened in recent weeks. They will be hoping to welcome back energetic wingback Rico Henry to the side and will have their fingers crossed that Sergi Canos is fit. The Bees are still without first-choice ‘keeper David Raya and talented midfielder Josh DaSilva, the latter edging closer to returning to the matchday side.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Jota

Brentford XI: Fernandez; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Baptiste, Canos; Mbuemo, Toney

Odds

Liverpool 10/29

Draw 19/4

Brentford 10/1

Prediction

Brentford will be going to Anfield full of belief, knowing the home side are without some of their key players. However, Liverpool’s know-how should prove enough to edge a closely fought encounter. Liverpool 2-1 Brentford