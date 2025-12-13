Why is Liverpool v Brighton not on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture highlights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool take on Brighton at Anfield in the Premier League today, with the Reds looking to further ease the pressure on manager Arne Slot after a vital midweek win over Inter Milan.

Slot is under increased scrutiny as the fallout from Mohamed Salah’s explosive interview continues, and while Liverpool stayed within reach of the top eight in the Champions League league phase table with the win at the San Siro, Salah’s future remains the biggest talking point at Anfield.

The Egyptian was left out of the squad that travelled to Milan amid rumours linking him with a January move away from Anfield, and while Slot has support over the incident, things could unravel quickly if negative results continue.

And the tough fixtures continue to come thick and fast for the Reds as they welcome Brighton, with the Seagulls sitting two places above the hosts ahead of kick-off after last week’s draw with West Ham.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Liverpool vs Brighton?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 13 December at Anfield, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT.

Is Liverpool vs Brighton on TV?

As the match is taking place during the 3pm Saturday blackout, it will not be televised live in the UK, so there is no way to watch it live. However, you can follow our live blog of the match here from 12pm.

How can I watch highlights?

Fans can watch highlights on dedicated club websites from 7pm GMT, while Sky Sports has the highlights of all Saturday 3pm kick-offs from 5.15pm GMT.

In addition, viewers in the UK can watch extended highlights of all of Saturday’s matches via BBC’s Match of the Day show, which airs at 10.20pm GMT on Saturday evening.

Team news

For Liverpool, the big question is whether Mohamed Salah will make a return to the the squad, though the Reds could welcome back Federico Chiesa, who is coming back from illness. However, this match will come too soon for Cody Gakpo, with the Dutchman having picked up an injury in the draw with Leeds, while Conor Bradley is suspended.

Brighton continue to deal with a minor injury crisis, with Adam Webster a long-term absentee and Solly March and Stefanos Tzimas both out with knee injuries. However, there is a chance the Seagulls could welcome a few players back, with Karou Mitoma, Yasin Ayari and ex-Liverpool man James Milner all in line to make a return.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Ekitike

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk. Kadioglu; Baleba, Gomez; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.